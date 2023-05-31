Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda's four day official visit to India begins today

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as ‘Prachanda,’ is scheduled to arrive in India on Wednesday for a four-day official visit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Dahal, who took office in December of last year, will visit India from 31 May to 3 June at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, Nepal’s Prime Minister will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Nepalese Prime Minister will arrive in Delhi at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Dahal will begin his agenda the next day (Thursday) by placing a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s monument at 10:30 a.m.

The Nepalese Prime Minister has a number of meetings scheduled for Wednesday, the most important of which is one with Prime Minister Modi at 11 a.m. at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Dahal will also preside over the signing of agreements and the publication of press releases at the same location at approximately noon.

The Nepalese Prime Minister will pay a visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official house on Maulana Azad Road at 4 p.m. Dahal will thereafter pay a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Apart from his official engagements, on the second day of his visit, Dahal will emplane to attend a programme in Indore. He is also likely to visit Ujjain, according to MEA. He will depart for Kathmandu on June 3, Saturday at 4.20 pm.

A high-level delegation will accompany Nepal PM Dahal during his visit.

PM Dahal will also hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi on diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Several other Indian dignitaries will call on the Nepalese Prime Minister as well.

The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.

This visit demonstrates the importance that both sides place on accelerating the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

