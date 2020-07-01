Nepal prime minister KP Oli admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain; govt says it's a routine check-up
His press advisor Surya Thapa tweeted on social media that the hospitalisation was a part of his regular health check-ups.
Kathmandu: Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli was on Wednesday hospitalised in Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after he complained of chest pain.
Of late, in Nepal, there has been an increasing demand for Oli to step down.
Oli had earlier called for a Cabinet meeting after leaders of ruling Nepal Communist Party demanded his resignation on Tuesday. The senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam, asked the prime minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues.
In late March, Oli was admitted to the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) following an increased heart rate.
Oli's physician Dr Dibya Singh had then confirmed that the prime minister has been kept under observation at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center, a part of the TUTH.
"There's an increased risk of COVID-19 infection so we brought him to the hospital just as a precaution. His health condition is normal, there's nothing to worry for," she added.
Earlier in March this year, the prime minister underwent a re-transplant surgery of his renal which stopped functioning last year. Oli's niece, Samikshya Sangraula, 32, had donated her right kidney to the prime minister then.
Oli also visited Singapore for plasmapheresis last year.
