Nepal Police arrests 60-year-old Canadian humanitarian worker over paedophilia charges; two children rescued

Kathmandu: A Canadian humanitarian worker has been arrested in Nepal over paedophilia charges, police said on Monday.

The Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police arrested Peter Dalglish over his involvement in paedophile activities in Kavre District, some 50 kilometre north from Kathmandu, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We have started investigation against the Canadian national," Pushkar Karki, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police, told the media.

Initial investigation has shown that the 60-year-old had been tempting children by offering them foreign trips and better education before sexually abusing them.

The police have rescued two children aged 12 and 14, who were sexually abused by Dalglish.

Dalglish has been running an NGO called Himalayan Community Foundation in Nepal since 2015.

Before coming to Nepal, Dalgish had worked for different UN agencies, including the UN-Habitat country representative for Afghanistan.