World

Nepal PM Pushpa Kumar Dahal to visit India next week to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

This will mark Dahal's first official foreign trip since he assumed office in December 2022. He has previously visited India thrice during his earlier tenures

FP Staff May 27, 2023 14:31:38 IST
Nepal PM Pushpa Kumar Dahal to visit India next week to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

Pushpa Kamal Dahal. AFP

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kumar Dahal will visit India next week to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

The visit will “further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India,” Nepal’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Related Articles

Modi

Modi in Sydney: How PM spelled out 'C-D-E' of India-Australia friendship

Modi

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima first time since war broke out

This will mark Dahal’s first official foreign trip since he assumed office in December 2022. He has previously visited India thrice during his earlier tenures.

Dahal, a 68-year-old former Maoist rebel leader who goes by the name Prachanda, meaning “fierce”, will also meet other senior Indian officials, including President Droupadi Murmu.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement, “The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.”

During his four-day trip beginning on May 31, Dahal is expected to visit Ujjain and Indore.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 27, 2023 14:31:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

Indian female mountaineer dies at Everest Base Camp, was eyeing new world record
India

Indian female mountaineer dies at Everest Base Camp, was eyeing new world record

Suzanne Leopoldina Jesus was admitted to a hospital in the Lukla town of Solukhumbu district after she complained of difficulties during the acclimatization exercises at the Mt Everest base camp. She died on Thursday

Australian man dies just after reaching summit of Mount Everest, in what climbers call the ‘death zone’
World

Australian man dies just after reaching summit of Mount Everest, in what climbers call the ‘death zone’

His climb came 17 years after he was told he might never walk again. Back in 2006, he survived a devastating car crash back when a road train sideswiped the vehicle he was in while he was on his way to work. He was using his ascent to raise money for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia

Famous Nepalese Sherpa guide sets world record, scales Mt Everest for 27th time
World

Famous Nepalese Sherpa guide sets world record, scales Mt Everest for 27th time

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide stood atop the 8,848.86 metres-high peak at 8:30 am on Wednesday. He regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest, just three days after a fellow Sherpa guide equalled his previous record