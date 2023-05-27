Nepal PM Pushpa Kumar Dahal to visit India next week to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi
This will mark Dahal's first official foreign trip since he assumed office in December 2022. He has previously visited India thrice during his earlier tenures
Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kumar Dahal will visit India next week to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.
The visit will “further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India,” Nepal’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Dahal, a 68-year-old former Maoist rebel leader who goes by the name Prachanda, meaning “fierce”, will also meet other senior Indian officials, including President Droupadi Murmu.
India’s foreign ministry said in a statement, “The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.”
During his four-day trip beginning on May 31, Dahal is expected to visit Ujjain and Indore.
