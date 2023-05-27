Nepal PM Pushpa Kumar Dahal to visit India next week to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kumar Dahal will visit India next week to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

The visit will “further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India,” Nepal’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Rt Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is paying an official visit to India on 31 May 2023 at the cordial invitation of the Prime Minister of India, H. E. Shri Narendra Modi. More on PR link below: https://t.co/LWqedpPqrk@NPSaudnc @PaudyalBR @sewa_lamsal — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) May 27, 2023

This will mark Dahal’s first official foreign trip since he assumed office in December 2022. He has previously visited India thrice during his earlier tenures.

Dahal, a 68-year-old former Maoist rebel leader who goes by the name Prachanda, meaning “fierce”, will also meet other senior Indian officials, including President Droupadi Murmu.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement, “The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.”

During his four-day trip beginning on May 31, Dahal is expected to visit Ujjain and Indore.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.