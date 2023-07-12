Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's wife Sita passes away

The wife of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Sita Dahal, passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday after suffering from a rare neurological condition for a long time.

Sita, who was undergoing treatment for her illness, passed away at the Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. Her death was confirmed by doctors at 8:33 am, according to press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma.

She was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension diseases, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital.

Sita was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.

Prime Minister Prachanda and wife Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away.

With inputs from PTI