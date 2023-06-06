Nepal PM Prachanda stresses need for cultivating fruitful connections among BIMSTEC nations

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has stressed the necessity of regional collaboration in realising the ambitions of the BIMSTEC region’s 1.6 billion people.

In a statement commemorating the 26th anniversary of the Bay of Bengal Initiatives for Multi-Sectoral and Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), he also emphasised the importance of overcoming the negative impacts of pandemics such as Covid-19, financial hardships, supply chain disruptions, and climate risks in order to “turn regional potentials into reality.”

“The Prime Minister has also expressed his desire to work with all member-states for cultivating fruitful connections among the peoples of the region,” according to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

As an active member of BIMSTEC, Nepal has led the people-to-people contact sector in the BIMSTEC cooperation, it noted.

Similarly, in a separate message, Foreign Minister NP Saud has “highlighted the potentials of BIMSTEC with abundant natural resources; rich cultural heritage; huge markets and rich destinations for tourism as well as trade and investment opportunities for economic growth and development”.

The foreign minister called for the “transformation of potentials of the region into reality and produce results for achieving regional peace and prosperity”, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.