Nepal PM Dahal likely to work out portfolio-sharing ahead of possible ministerial appointments today

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is likely to work out portfolio-sharing ahead of possible ministerial appointments today.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, ” A meeting of the alliance on Wednesday finalised the numbers of the ministries to be led by the nine parties, according to leaders involved in the negotiations.”

“The prime minister is said to be doing homework to present a tentative division of ministerial portfolios at Thursday’s meeting,” the report added.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal got a vote of confidence for the second time in 70 days, this time with a different set of coalition partners.

He secured 172 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. Other 89 lawmakers voted against him whereas one abstained.

Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, CPN-Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Aam Janata Party voted in his favour. CPN-UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted against him. Nepal Workers and Peasants Party abstained.

Dahal on Sunday exuded confidence that he will comfortably win a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

Dahal, 68, sought a vote of confidence as two parties in the seven-party alliance – Rastriya Prajatantra Party and CPN-UML – withdrew support to his government. They refused to endorse Prachanda’s proposal to back Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel for the post of president.

Dahal, who was sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister in December, comfortably passed the first floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all parties except the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and the Rastriya Janamorcha voted in favour of the government.

