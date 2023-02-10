Nepal govt starts probe into RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane's invalid citizenship controversy

New Delhi: Nepal government has started a probe into the Rastriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane’s invalid citizenship controversy.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, District Government Attorney’s Office has started collecting documental evidence after receiving a complaint that Rastriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane obtained Nepali passport through an invalid citizenship.

Rabi Lamichhane faces backlash over verbal attack on media

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which is the fourth-largest force in the House of Representatives in Nepal is facing a conundrum after party president Rabi Lamichhane’s verbal attack on the media on Sunday.

Some party leaders questioned the choice of his words in his over an-hour-long tirade. Lamichhane’s temper tantrums along with his ‘one man show’ posturing in the party has demoralised other RSP leaders.

RSP quits the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government

RSP has decided to quit the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government. The party decided to leave the government after Prime Minister Dahal refused to re-appoint party president Rabi Lamichhane as the Home Minister.

The coalition government in Nepal was earlier divided over whether the home ministry should be given to the Swatantra Party. The conflict arose after the annulment of Rashtriya Swatantra Party president Rabi Lamichhane’s status as home minister.

What is the controversy surrounding Rabi Lamichhane?

The Supreme Court in Nepal last week stripped Rabi Lamichhane of his lawmaker position, saying that the citizenship certificate he produced to contest the parliamentary election was invalid.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, ” The cancellation of his citizenship certificate also cost him the positions of the home minister and party president. But on Sunday, Lamichhane reacquired the citizenship from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu and his party subsequently reinstated him party president.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.