Nepal government committed to develop close ties with neighbouring countries, says KP Oli

Kathmandu: The Nepal government is determined to develop close relations with neighbouring countries, friendly nations and the international community keeping its national interest in focus, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Saturday.

Addressing the nation from the banks of the scenic Rara lake in Mugu district on Baishakh, the Nepalese new year, Oli said his government has been provided with an "unprecedented opportunity" for economic development and prosperity of Nepal.

The prime minister also wished good health and prosperity to the citizens on the beginning of Nepal's New Year 2075.

"History has provided us with an unprecedented opportunity for economic development and prosperity. We had problems before us and a duty to resolve them. The people have given us the mandate to address those problems," he said.

He expressed determination to develop close ties with neighbouring countries, friendly nations and the international community by keeping the national interest at the focal point.

Stating that year 2074 stood out as an important year for political achievement, he added that the country received pro-people, democratic, patriotic, progressive and pro-development government with the end of political transition last year.

Oli said a country does not become big or small compared to other countries on the basis of shape, demography or economy but instead on the subject of sovereignty.

Eradicating poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and providing basic health care services to the people are the main objectives of the Nepal government, Oli said.

"The present government would come forward in a ruthless and non-compromising manner against corruption and that necessary laws and structural reformation will be made for it," he said, adding that corruption eradicates social values and beliefs towards democracy.

Oli reached the Rara Lake to declare the Nepali Year 2075 as the Karnali Rara Toursim Year, a campaign that aims at creating economic and job opportunities by increasing tourist inflow ten-fold to 500,000 individuals in one of the poorest and most remote regions of Nepal.

The decision to observe the Nepali New Year as Rara-Karnali Visit Year-2075 was taken during the Cabinet meeting of Karnali Province on 10 March.

Chief Minister of the Karnali province government, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, had handed the decisions of the cabinet to Oli on Friday, seeking financial support for the holistic development of the province.