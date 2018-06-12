You are here:
Nepal delegation visits China to seal transit, transport deal ahead of KP Sharma Oli's visit next week

World Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 19:15:43 IST

Kathmandu: A Nepali delegation is in China to seal a deal for linking more border points of the land-locked country with highways in Tibet, ahead of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to the country next week. The team comprising officials of Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport will hold talks with the Chinese side to link more border points with Tibetan highways so that people living in northern parts of Nepal have better access to supplies, the Kathmandu Post reported.

File image of Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli. AFP

Nepal currently uses three border points — Kerung, Kimathanka and Tatopani — linked with Tibetan highways, for transportation of goods from China.

The Tatopani border point has remained closed since the 2015 earthquake. The Nepali side is proposing opening of at least nine more trading points bordering Tibet. Nepal and China agreed in 2015 to open seven new trading points between Nepal and Tibet, the daily said.

Another team comprising officials from Commerce Ministry will visit China within a day or two to pursue a deal on the transit and transport agreement, it reported.

Nepal and China signed the agreement in 2016 for using Chinese sea and land ports for Nepal's third country trade. Due to some technical differences, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on a common text.

The two sides are planning to sign more pacts related to connectivity, trade, investment, energy and tourism, among others, during the prime minister's visit scheduled to begin on 19 June, the daily said.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 19:15 PM

