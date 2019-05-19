Nepal bus accident: Five killed after vehicle plunges into river in Dhading district; driver flees scene of mishap

Dhading (Nepal): At least five people were killed and 28 others sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and fell into a river in Nepal's Dhading district.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday when the bus, en route to capital Kathmandu from Kakarvitta, plunged 60 metres into the Trishuli river.

Police superintendent Rajkumar Baidwar told ANI that one woman and four men lost their lives in the incident. The identities of the deceased have yet to be established.

Of the 28 injured, 14 were sent to Kathmandu for treatment, while the others are being treated in Dhading district itself.

The cause of the accident has yet to be ascertained. The driver of the bus reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

