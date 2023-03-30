Nepal bans mountain trekking without a licensed guide

New Delhi: In a move aimed at boosting employment and increasing safety for tourists visiting the country’s Himalayan range, Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has banned independent trekking from its protected mountain regions and national parks.

Starting April all foreign trekkers, whether solo or in a group, must be accompanied by licensed guides.

The announcement, which was made by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) in early March, applies to cyclists as well as hikers.

According to a Guardian report, visitors will need to source their guides though trekking agencies registered with Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN), a group representing more than 2,000 government-approved trekking and mountaineering guiding companies.

The NTB hopes this will improve the safety of visitors, while helping Nepal’s tourism economy.

“In addition to safety, the new system will create employment for workers in the tourism sector of Nepal and discourage unauthorised trekking operations in the country,” Guardian quoted NTB officials as saying.

Apart from sourcing their guides, trekkers will also need to obtain a TIMS card (Trekkers’ Information Management System) from their trekking company, which will work like a permit. The price of the card will be 2,000 Nepalese rupees (£12.50) for most international visitors – previously, it was 1,000NPL for those on group treks.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s tallest mountains, but it is also known for its beautiful rural trekking regions.

In 2019 more than 171,000 visitors went trekking in the country, with 27 per cent (46,000) of them deciding not to hire a guide or porter, according to the NTB.

With the post-pandemic tourism industry still in recovery, more than 19,000 people trekked unguided in 2022.

Tourism and especially trekking forms Nepal’s biggest revenue earner. However, the cost of search and rescue missions that the country ensues every time looking for solo hiker who got lost account for a bigger monetary share.

With inputs from agencies

