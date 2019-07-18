Nelson Mandela International Day 2019: Twitter pays 'humble homage' to 'Madiba' on his 101 birthday

The Nelson Mandela International Day also popularly known as Mandela Day is an annual call of celebration observed internationally. The day came into existence post a resolution passed by the United Nations which officially declared his birthday which falls on 18 July to be celebrated globally since 2009. His birthday is commemorated around the world to pay tribute to South Africa’s former president for his values, legacy and contribution to society. Mandela's followers also took to Twitter to remember the philanthropist and his struggles on his birthday.

Check out a few Twitter reactions and posts by them for Mandela here:

Harsh Sanghavi,MLA from Majura(Surat) and the National Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took to Twitter to pay homage to Mandela by calling him an "image of courage and compassion".

Tribute to Nelson Mandela on his birth Anniversary. His life has been an inspiration for the world through his example of courage & compassion. #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/0o2iXlAoKX — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 18, 2019

In a tweet today, Kenneth Juster, the U.S. Ambassador to India revealed that he "continues to feel inspired by Mandela's leadership and optimism". Check out his tweet here:

“There are few misfortunes in this world that you cannot turn into a personal triumph if you have the iron will and necessary skill.” #NelsonMandela I continue to be inspired by Nelson Mandela’s leadership and optimism. #MandelaDay #BeTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/Lw36Od9p6o — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) July 18, 2019

Gautam Deb, present Minister of Tourism Department in the Government of West Bengal also shared a tweet on Mandela today:

#NelsonMandela #NelsonMandelaDay Paying respectful homage to the statesman and anti-apartheid activist Bharat Ratna Nelson Mandela on his 101st Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7aXHDw6pm7 — Gautam Deb (@Gautamdebmic) July 18, 2019

P.K. Purwar, Chairman & Managing Director of BSNL also paid his tribute through his official account. Check out his tweet here:

I pay my humble homage to Nelson Mandela and his values and his dedication to the service of humanity in: conflict resolution; race relations; promotion and protection of human rights.#NelsonMandela #NelsonMandelaDay — P.K. Purwar (@CMDBSNL) July 18, 2019

Clyde Crasto Spokesperson of National Congress Party or NCP and social media head of NCP Maharashtra also took to his official Twitter account to mark the celebrations of Mandela’s Day by sharing a quote by the legend. Check out his post here:

#Madiba I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear - Nelson Mandela #NelsonMandelaDay #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/S16ff4K8DW — Clyde Crasto (@Clyde_Crasto) July 18, 2019

Check out the tweets of a few more Twitter users that took to the micro-blogging site to pay tribute to Mandela on his 101 birthday:

Remembering #NelsonMandela on his birth https://t.co/ocoA6LWbSc is #MandelaDay One of my SandArt at PuriBeach india pic.twitter.com/0x7NfsRBhv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 18, 2019

Nelson Mandela Day. Take action Inspire change Make Every Day A Mandela Day 🙏#Theactionagainstpoverty #NelsonMandelaDay #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/nKkjDb4zhw — Mahesh Mohan Lenka (@MaheshMohanLen2) July 18, 2019

Happy Nelson Mandela day to all of you every people of this world . Today is the day to remember a great leadership of Sir @NelsonMandela 🙏 #July18 #NelsonMandelaDay #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/mRZCpmmL0C — Mahesh Mohan Lenka (@MaheshMohanLen2) July 18, 2019