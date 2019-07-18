You are here:
Nelson Mandela International Day 2019: Twitter pays 'humble homage' to 'Madiba' on his 101 birthday

World FP Staff Jul 18, 2019 10:41:23 IST

The Nelson Mandela International Day also popularly known as Mandela Day is an annual call of celebration observed internationally. The day came into existence post a resolution passed by the United Nations which officially declared his birthday which falls on 18 July to be celebrated globally since 2009. His birthday is commemorated around the world to pay tribute to South Africa’s former president for his values, legacy and contribution to society. Mandela's followers also took to Twitter to remember the philanthropist and his struggles on his birthday.

Check out a few Twitter reactions and posts by them for Mandela here:

Harsh Sanghavi,MLA from Majura(Surat) and the National Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took to Twitter to pay homage to Mandela by calling him an "image of courage and compassion".

In a tweet today, Kenneth Juster, the U.S. Ambassador to India revealed that he "continues to feel inspired by Mandela's leadership and optimism". Check out his tweet here:

Gautam Deb, present Minister of Tourism Department in the Government of West Bengal also shared a tweet on Mandela today:

P.K. Purwar, Chairman & Managing Director of BSNL also paid his tribute through his official account. Check out his tweet here:

Clyde Crasto Spokesperson of National Congress Party or NCP and social media head of NCP Maharashtra also took to his official Twitter account to mark the celebrations of Mandela’s Day by sharing a quote by the legend. Check out his post here:

Check out the tweets of a few more Twitter users that took to the micro-blogging site to pay tribute to Mandela on his 101 birthday:

