‘Neither Kyiv nor Moscow’: Serbia denies it supplied lethal aid amid document leak row

Belgrade: Amid allegations of supplying lethal aid to Kyiv, the Serbian government on Wednesday refuted claims that it had sent weapons to Ukraine and reiterated its policy of non-involvement in the war. The denial comes after leaked US classified documents appeared to indicate that the Balkan country had provided military help to the war-torn country.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Wednesday dismissed as false allegations that Serbia had been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

“Serbia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic refutes the allegation about deliveries of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine published by the British Reuters news agency and reproduced by some Serbian media outlets. Minister Dacic has stated that Serbia respects domestic and international legal instruments and does not supply arms and military equipment to any state if this could lead to or prolong armed conflicts, or endanger peace and security in the region or its own defence interests,” the Serbian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Dacic, who is one of Belgrade’s top diplomats stressed that, “The Republic of Serbia adheres to its policy of military neutrality and complies with the conclusions of the National Security Council of February last year.”

He pointed out that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, “no weapons have been exported from Serbia to either side” involved in the conflict.

Earlier, Serbian Defence Minister Milos Vucevic had said that the Balkan nation had not sold nor would ever sell any lethal weapons to either of the two warring sides—Kyiv or Moscow. On March 5, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had made a similar statement saying that his country was not supplying weapons to either Ukraine or Russia.

“Serbian export licenses for arms and military equipment are issued only to buyers with an end-user certificate, which states, among other things, that the end-user cannot resell weapons without the consent of the competent authorities of Serbia,” Dacic further revealed on Wednesday.

According to the leaked Pentagon documents, the Serbian authorities “declined to provide training to Ukrainian forces, but had committed to sending lethal aid or had supplied it already.”

It also said that “Serbia had the political will and military ability to provide weapons to Ukraine in the future.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.