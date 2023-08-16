Nearly Invisible: Following US, Australia to invest $100 mn to make its F-35 fighter jets stealthier

The Australian government will invest over $100 million to make its fleet of F-35 fighter jets “nearly invisible” and to establish an aircraft coating at the Royal Australian Air Force base in Williamtown, New South Wales.

The aircraft coating facility will use specialised paint on the fighter jets to ensure their effective camouflage from enemy radar systems.

The new upgrade is expected to play a vital role in enhancing Australia’s air combat readiness. This will also be the first time when this particular paint to make aircraft “invisible” will be used outside the US.

The facility will be constructed in partnership with BAE Systems Australia.

“Great news as our business in Australia welcomes an expansion of our capabilities to support F-35 for the Royal Australian Air Force,” it said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The design for the coating facility is due to be finalised by the end of this year, with construction expected to start around mid-2024. It is expected to cost more than $100 million and involves more than 100 local jobs in the construction phase,” the company said in a press release.

It added that the establishment of the new facility will also generate up to 25 new local ongoing jobs, which will be integral to the larger team of around 360 local workers that already sustain the F-35As at Newcastle Airport.

USA’s ‘light gray’ B-21 Raider

In 2022, according to a report by Daily Mail, the US Air Force unveiled its new B-21 Raider jets in a ‘ very light gray’ colour that keeps it below the radar.

Experts say that the new jets are “critical for their low observable capabilities.”

Reports suggest that the formula of the “invisible” paints has been kept secret from Russia and China.

“The B-21 is more survivable and can take on these much more difficult threats,” Deborah Lee James, the Air Force secretary said at the time.