Nearly 3,000 Russians Killed in Last Four Days of War: Ukraine

New Delhi: The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has claimed that the number of Russian deaths is almost at 3,000 just over the last four days.

The defence ministry on Sunday listed 600 Russians killed. Russia has lost an estimated 120,760 soldiers since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

During his New Year’s address to the nation, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is “afraid” and that he senses “fear.”

“They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they are losing. Drones, missiles, anything else will not help them. Because we are together. And they are together only with fear,” Zelensky said.

With the fresh tension between the two countries surfaced, Ukraine is lobbying hard to get Leopard 2 tanks from Germany. France and Germany committed Sunday to giving Ukraine “unwavering support” and to strengthening the European Union as they sought to overcome differences over defense, energy and economic issues on the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty.

The German government’s entire Cabinet was in Paris for joint meetings with their French counterparts, and about 300 lawmakers from the two countries came together at the Sorbonne University during the day of ceremonies and talks.

The war in Ukraine has exposed differences in strategy between the two countries, notably in European talks on how to deal with the resulting energy crisis and punishing inflation, as well as over future military investments.

Both countries have contributed significant weaponry to Ukraine, but Ukraine is asking for tanks and more powerful arms as Russia’s war drags on. Germany is under pressure to approve the transfer of Leopard 2 battle tanks, which are made in the country.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.