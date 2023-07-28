Nearly 30 feared dead as boat capsizes in Philippines: Report
Around 30 passengers are feared dead and around 40 have been rescued after a small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, according to a report
Around 30 passengers are feared dead and around 40 have been rescued after a small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, according to a report.
According to Philippine News Agency, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that MBCA Princess Aya capsized about 50 yards away from Barangay Kalinawan in Binangonan.
The incident took place around 1 am when the motorised boat was battered by strong winds that caused passengers to panic and group to its port side, causing it to capsize, added the agency.
Related Articles
It noted that the number of individuals rescued and casualties are not yet finalised and are still being checked, reported Philippine News Agency.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Nigeria boat capsize kills at least 33; 23 people missing
Weather conditions at the time of the capsize were calm, despite the rainy season, which earlier this week saw the authorities in Niger warn about potential flooding.
13 killed after boat capsizes in a lake in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur dist
At least 13 members of a family were killed when a boat capsized in a lake in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, police said.
Assam: Army personnel missing in boat capsize
Three Army men were rowing a country boat in the river in the Solmara area of the district when it suddenly capsized on Sunday evening