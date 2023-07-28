Nearly 30 feared dead as boat capsizes in Philippines: Report

Around 30 passengers are feared dead and around 40 have been rescued after a small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, according to a report.

According to Philippine News Agency, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that MBCA Princess Aya capsized about 50 yards away from Barangay Kalinawan in Binangonan.

The incident took place around 1 am when the motorised boat was battered by strong winds that caused passengers to panic and group to its port side, causing it to capsize, added the agency.

It noted that the number of individuals rescued and casualties are not yet finalised and are still being checked, reported Philippine News Agency.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area.

With inputs from agencies