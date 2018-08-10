You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Muhammad Safdar shifted from Adiala jail to hospital due to stomach condition, high sugar level

World Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 10:45:22 IST

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar was on Friday admitted to the country's top hospital after his health deteriorated in the high security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Captain (retired) Safdar has a stomach condition and his sugar level is high, the Geo TV reported, quoting prison sources.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The 55-year-old husband of Sharif's daughter Maryam was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala prison after his condition deteriorated, the channel reported.

His hospital room is likely to be declared sub-jail.

Safdar is serving a jail term of one year in Adiala jail after his conviction and sentencing by an accountability court over the Sharif family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on 8 July, following the court's verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption case in which Sharif and his daughter Maryam have also been sentenced.

Sharif was also previously shifted to PIMS after ill-health.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 10:45 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores