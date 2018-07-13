Nawaz Sharif return latest updates: The National Accountability Court has arranged two helicopters for shifting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to Islamabad after arresting them upon their entry into Pakistan, reported Geo News. Coincidentally, it is the same chopper Sharif used while he was in power. According to Interior Ministry sources, their names have also been put on the Exit Control List (ECL).
In a video taken aboard his flight to Abu Dhabi from London, former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that he will be taken to the jail straight from the airport and that he was doing it for the people of Pakistan. "I'll be taken straight to jail. But I'm doing this for people of Pakistan, sacrificing for generations to come. Such opportunity won't come again. Let's build destiny of Pakistan together," he said.
Quoting Dunya News, Newsweek Pakistan reported that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be held in Adiala Jail for one day and then be imprisoned in Attock Jail.
Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam arrived at the Abu Dhabi airport earlier Friday morning from London.
The father-daughter duo, both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan later today in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election.
According to Dawn.com, the Sharifs are expected to arrive in Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6.15 pm. Nawaz and Maryam will be flying from Abu Dhabi to Lahore on Etihad Airways flight EY243.
Authorities have mobilised more than 10,000 police officers ahead of their arrival and plan to block roads with shipping containers to shut down the city of Lahore. Supporters of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party say they will march to the airport there, where the former prime minister is due to land, in defiance of a ban on all public rallies.
Sharif is returning from Britain one week after an anti-corruption court handed him a 10-year jail term over the purchase of luxury London flats and sentenced his daughter and political heir to seven years in prison.
Their return could shake up an election race marred by claims Pakistan’s powerful military was skewing the contest in favour of ex-cricket hero Imran Khan.
Sharif alleges the military is aiding a “judicial witchhunt” against him and his PML-N party. The party’s past five years in power has been punctuated by the civil-military discord that has plagued Pakistan since its inception.
“Nawaz really believes this is about democracy and his legacy,” Musadik Malik, Sharif ally and former PML-N cabinet minister, told Reuters.
“That is why he is willing to lose 10 years of his life over this.”
Sharif’s PML-N expects a groundswell of support as he returns from London, where his wife Kulsoom is critically ill and undergoing cancer treatment.
To prevent PML-N workers staging a hero’s welcome on the streets, authorities said they will arrest the father and daughter upon landing and transport them to the capital Islamabad by helicopter, local media reported.
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, appears with his daughter Maryam, at a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Party officials say the police have started a crackdown against them, detaining hundreds of workers in the early hours on Friday.
Recent opinion polls suggest PML-N has lost its lead nationally to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of arch-rival Khan, whose anti-corruption message has resonated with many Pakistanis.
Khan has painted Sharif as a “criminal” who has looted the state for decades, and welcomes his prison term as overdue accountability.
Sharif was ordered jailed after failing to explain how the family acquired the London flats in a case stemming from 2016 Panama Papers revelations that showed they owned the apartments through off-shore companies. Maryam was convicted for concealing ownership of the apartments. The both deny wrongdoing.
Military favourite
Sharif, 68, has cast himself as a defender of democracy, a far cry from the start of his political life when he was the protege of military dictator General Zia ul-Haq and had his career nurtured by the generals in the 1980s.
He was elected prime minister in 1990-93. A second stint in power was ended by a military coup in 1999, prompting a period in jail for Sharif and years in exile in London. When he returned to power in 2013, he clashed with the military over how to deal with Islamist militants and his desire for friendlier relations with arch-foe India.
After the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif in July 2017 for not declaring a small source of income which he denied receiving, he toured the nuclear-armed country urging voters to protect the “sanctity of the vote”.
“Despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes, I am going to Pakistan,” Sharif told Pakistani journalists this week in London, where he vowed to re-assert “civilian supremacy”.
The opposition Pakistan People Party (PPP) has also alleged “pre-poll rigging” this week, but did not specifically name the armed forces.
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif (UNSEEN), appears with his daughter Maryam, at a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history since 1947, has denied interfering in modern-day politics. It plans to place 371,000 soldiers around polling stations so there can a “free and fair” elections, it added.
“We are winning”
Sharif’s return comes at a time of dwindling fortunes for his party, which one year ago was considered a run-away favourite to retain power.
After the Supreme Court ousted Sharif last July, the courts barred him from heading the PML-N party he founded. His brother Shehbaz became PML-N’s president, but Sharif remains the power behind the throne.
Since then, a host of his allies have been either disqualified by the courts, or face corruption cases. Many PML-N lawmakers have also defected to Khan’s party.
PML-N has also been riven by internal divisions. Sections of the party oppose Sharif’s combative approach against the army and fear it will turn off voters in a deeply conservative and patriotic Muslim nation of 208 million people.
The kind of reception Sharif receives on the streets of Lahore will be viewed carefully in Pakistan, where political popularity is often measured by the size of rallies that politicians can attract.
PML-N leaders say authorities have began a crackdown against union council leaders, the street-level party workers who bring out people on the streets.
“Those who think they can scare us...open your ears and hear this: we are winning this election,” Shehbaz Sharif told reporters in Lahore on Thursday.
Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz are at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Their flight Etihad Airways' EY 243 will depart from Abu Dhabi around 3.40 pm IST.
A brief history of the Avenfield corruption case
Pakistan's ousted premier Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined over $10 million by an accountability court in one of the three corruption cases against him in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal on 6 July.
The Avenfield case was among the three corruption cases filed against the former premier and his children by the NAB on the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case which disqualified Sharif.
The Avenfield case hearing lasted for more than nine months and both Sharif and his daughter attended dozens of hearings.
During the trial, the NAB presented around 21 witnessed to prove that Sharif family cannot justify the money trail to buy four apartments in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London.
It is alleged that the properties were allegedly bought with graft money in 1990s when he served twice as the prime minister.
Ready to go to jail with Nawaz and Maryam, says former PM's mother
Earlier on Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif's mother released a video where she claimed that the father-daughter duo were innocent and that if they are jailed, she will go to jail with them.
Over 300 PML-N workers and leaders detained in Lahore, sent for 30-day custody
In a massive crackdown on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), over 300 workers and leaders of the party were detained in Lahore ahead of the arrival of its 'lifetime' leader Nawaz Sharif, who would be arrested along with his daughter and transported and be moved to a jail via a helicopter.
Lahore police has also placed containers on the city roads leading to the airport. A narrow passage has been left for motorists where police have been deployed for checking.
"Over 100 police commandos will be deployed at the airport on Friday to avert any untoward incident," senior Lahore police officer Sardar Asif said.
He said the police are taking only anti-social elements into custody ahead of Sharif's arrival. He said the arrested PML-N activists have been detained for 30 days under public order.
12:39 (IST)
12:28 (IST)
12:26 (IST)
PML-N workers participate in rally to welcome Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport
12:23 (IST)
Last throw of dice from Nawaz
Nawaz Sharif's video message, posted on Twitter by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, is the veritable last throw of the dice. The former Pakistan prime minister knows that he and his daughter (the ostensible heir-apparent of PML-N) will be arrested as soon as they land in Lahore. The duo will be taken to the NAB in Islamabad. Two waiting choppers will transfer them from directly from the airport to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. There will be hundreds of elite commandos and more than 20 court-mandated officials to oversee the operation. Lahore has put under lockdown. Hundreds and hundreds of PML-N party workers have been arrested, media has been gagged and internet services suspended. The road to the airport has been sealed off.
The point of the exercise is to ensure that Nawaz does not get the chance to mobilise the public and gain sympathy votes in the 25 July elections. Nawaz, meanwhile, has recorded a video message on board the aircraft. He says he has made the "supreme sacrifice" in returning to Pakistan to court arrest and has done everything under his control to honour the commitment that he had made to Pakistani people, urging them to repay the trust. His daughter has posted a series of tweets on how she had to leave an ailing mother and her kids to face an uncertain future in Pakistan. The attempt is clear. Pushed against the wall and bereft of options, the father-daughter duo is banking on social media's reach to tilt the scales in their favour in an unequal battle.
12:21 (IST)
PML-N workers 'sacrifice' goats to mark Nawaz Sharif's return
In a video posted on PML-N's twitter account, party workers could be seen slitting a goat's throat as a sacrifice to mark the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.
12:18 (IST)
12:15 (IST)
Pakistani journalists try to discreetly film Sharif at Abu Dhabi airport
According to BBC journalist Secunder Kermani, Pakistani journalists attempted to discreetly film Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz getting off the plane, while being rebuked by local security officials.
12:10 (IST)
Pakistani media regulator orders TV channels to stop live telecast of political leaders' briefings; PTV obliges
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has reportedly ordered television channels to stop live telecast of briefings of political leaders containing "defamatory and derogatory content", reported NDTV. The regulator claimed that "malicious and indecent content" was being aired live by television channels. It sought telecast of only edited footage.
Following the order, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) has decided not to air Nawaz Sharif and Maryam's speeches on its channel.
12:00 (IST)
11:54 (IST)
Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif's first love, says brother Shehbaz
"Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif's first love & even jail cannot stop him from doing his duty towards the country," PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter ahead of Nawaz's arrival in Lahore.
11:50 (IST)
Shehbaz Sharif tours Lahore to motivate people for Nawaz's 'welcome'
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif visited different parts of Lahore on Thursday night to motivate people to join the rally to the airport to "welcome" his elder brother Nawaz on Friday, reported Dawn. He also asked them to vote for the party in the 25 July elections.
He also said that the former Pakistan prime minister was not returning to Pakistan for any personal benefit but for the sake of people.
11:42 (IST)
Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's grandsons arrested in London
Grandsons of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain were arrested by London police for punching a demonstrator outside the Sharif residence in Park Lane on Thursday. Safdar is Maryam's son, while Hussain is Hussain Nawaz's son.
11:35 (IST)
11:28 (IST)
11:25 (IST)
Why Pakistan army hates Nawaz
What's happening in Pakistan is the manifestation of an intense battle between the civilian political leadership and the military-intelligence establishment.
Pakistan's military, which has ruled the nation for 33 years in its seven-decade existence, sees Sharif and his party, PML-N, as the chief threat to its stranglehold over Pakistan's security and foreign policy. The generals in Rawalpindi are deeply suspicious of Nawaz because they saw, in the former prime minister's attempt to establish primacy of the civilian leadership, a mortal threat to their hold over levers of perpetual power. This suspicion was exacerbated by Nawaz's repeated attempts to bring some sort of stability in the India-Pakistan relationship, because good India-Pakistan ties reduces Pakistan army's importance.
Therefore, the battle against Nawaz was taken to its logical conclusion by co-opting the judiciary so that the silent coup gets judicial sanction, and now the army is doing everything within its power to neutralise the threat posed by Nawaz and his still popular party.
11:23 (IST)
11:23 (IST)
Security tightened in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's arrival
Pakistani media agency Dunya News tweeted a photo of a deserted street in Lahore ahead of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam's arrival in Lahore. They are set to be arrested following conviction in a corruption case. Security has been tightened in the city ahead of their landing.
11:11 (IST)
Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam heads to catch flight to Lahore
Pakistani Urdu daily, Nawai Waqt tweeted an image of Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam moving to catch the Ettihad Airways EY243 flight to Lahore.
11:06 (IST)
Told my children to be brave in face of oppression, says Maryam Nawaz
Before leaving London, Maryam Nawaz had shared images of her bidding farewell to her friends and family. Ahead of her arrival in Pakistan, Maryam clarified on Twitter that their plan to come back remained "unchanged" while asking her children to be "brave in the face of oppression".
11:02 (IST)
10:58 (IST)
10:45 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
