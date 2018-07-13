Nawaz Sharif return latest updates: In an interview to a Pakistani newspaper, Nawaz Sharif said that there was never a case against him and the whole Panama paper scandal was raked up to 'fix him to fix the politics of Pakistan.' He said that his conviction in the corruption case was purely motivated by a game of blind revenge.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that he is coming back for the future generations of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities have stopped a convoy of PML-N supporters coming from Faisalabad. They were headed for the Lahore airport. The authorities have deployed Pakistan Rangers at the airport to foil any protests after the former prime minister arrives.
Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been held at the Abu Dhabi airport, reports have said. The duo have been reportedly confined to the first class lounge at the airport.
According to The News International, the Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the Punjab government to release the detained PML-N workers by 2 pm (2.30 pm IST). During the proceedings, the court was told that 141 persons were detained by the law enforcement agencies as per the report.
Owing to the "sensitive" nature of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam's return to Pakistan, Punjab officials have decided to suspend mobile services in some parts of Lahore from 3 pm to 11 pm.
PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that whoever goes to receive ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore airport "must be a donkey". "Nawaz and his daughter are not coming to Pakistan after winning laurels for the country but as convicted criminals who had stolen the nation’s Rs300 billion and laundered money abroad. Nawaz Sharif is trying to pose himself as Nelson Mandela," a Dawn report quoted him as saying.
The National Accountability Bureau has arranged two helicopters for shifting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to Islamabad after arresting them upon their entry into Pakistan, reported Geo News. Coincidentally, it is the same chopper Sharif used while he was in power. According to Interior Ministry sources, their names have also been put on the Exit Control List (ECL).
In a video taken aboard his flight to Abu Dhabi from London, former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that he will be taken to the jail straight from the airport and that he was doing it for the people of Pakistan. "I'll be taken straight to jail. But I'm doing this for people of Pakistan, sacrificing for generations to come. Such opportunity won't come again. Let's build destiny of Pakistan together," he said.
Quoting Dunya News, Newsweek Pakistan reported that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be held in Adiala Jail for one day and then be imprisoned in Attock Jail.
Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam arrived at the Abu Dhabi airport earlier Friday morning from London.
The father-daughter duo, both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan later today in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election.
According to Dawn.com, the Sharifs are expected to arrive in Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6.15 pm. Nawaz and Maryam will be flying from Abu Dhabi to Lahore on Etihad Airways flight EY243.
Authorities have mobilised more than 10,000 police officers ahead of their arrival and plan to block roads with shipping containers to shut down the city of Lahore. Supporters of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party say they will march to the airport there, where the former prime minister is due to land, in defiance of a ban on all public rallies.
Sharif is returning from Britain one week after an anti-corruption court handed him a 10-year jail term over the purchase of luxury London flats and sentenced his daughter and political heir to seven years in prison.
Their return could shake up an election race marred by claims Pakistan’s powerful military was skewing the contest in favour of ex-cricket hero Imran Khan.
Sharif alleges the military is aiding a “judicial witchhunt” against him and his PML-N party. The party’s past five years in power has been punctuated by the civil-military discord that has plagued Pakistan since its inception.
“Nawaz really believes this is about democracy and his legacy,” Musadik Malik, Sharif ally and former PML-N cabinet minister, told Reuters.
“That is why he is willing to lose 10 years of his life over this.”
Sharif’s PML-N expects a groundswell of support as he returns from London, where his wife Kulsoom is critically ill and undergoing cancer treatment.
To prevent PML-N workers staging a hero’s welcome on the streets, authorities said they will arrest the father and daughter upon landing and transport them to the capital Islamabad by helicopter, local media reported.
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, appears with his daughter Maryam, at a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Party officials say the police have started a crackdown against them, detaining hundreds of workers in the early hours on Friday.
Recent opinion polls suggest PML-N has lost its lead nationally to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of arch-rival Khan, whose anti-corruption message has resonated with many Pakistanis.
Khan has painted Sharif as a “criminal” who has looted the state for decades, and welcomes his prison term as overdue accountability.
Sharif was ordered jailed after failing to explain how the family acquired the London flats in a case stemming from 2016 Panama Papers revelations that showed they owned the apartments through off-shore companies. Maryam was convicted for concealing ownership of the apartments. The both deny wrongdoing.
Military favourite
Sharif, 68, has cast himself as a defender of democracy, a far cry from the start of his political life when he was the protege of military dictator General Zia ul-Haq and had his career nurtured by the generals in the 1980s.
He was elected prime minister in 1990-93. A second stint in power was ended by a military coup in 1999, prompting a period in jail for Sharif and years in exile in London. When he returned to power in 2013, he clashed with the military over how to deal with Islamist militants and his desire for friendlier relations with arch-foe India.
After the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif in July 2017 for not declaring a small source of income which he denied receiving, he toured the nuclear-armed country urging voters to protect the “sanctity of the vote”.
“Despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes, I am going to Pakistan,” Sharif told Pakistani journalists this week in London, where he vowed to re-assert “civilian supremacy”.
The opposition Pakistan People Party (PPP) has also alleged “pre-poll rigging” this week, but did not specifically name the armed forces.
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif (UNSEEN), appears with his daughter Maryam, at a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history since 1947, has denied interfering in modern-day politics. It plans to place 371,000 soldiers around polling stations so there can a “free and fair” elections, it added.
“We are winning”
Sharif’s return comes at a time of dwindling fortunes for his party, which one year ago was considered a run-away favourite to retain power.
After the Supreme Court ousted Sharif last July, the courts barred him from heading the PML-N party he founded. His brother Shehbaz became PML-N’s president, but Sharif remains the power behind the throne.
Since then, a host of his allies have been either disqualified by the courts, or face corruption cases. Many PML-N lawmakers have also defected to Khan’s party.
PML-N has also been riven by internal divisions. Sections of the party oppose Sharif’s combative approach against the army and fear it will turn off voters in a deeply conservative and patriotic Muslim nation of 208 million people.
The kind of reception Sharif receives on the streets of Lahore will be viewed carefully in Pakistan, where political popularity is often measured by the size of rallies that politicians can attract.
PML-N leaders say authorities have began a crackdown against union council leaders, the street-level party workers who bring out people on the streets.
“Those who think they can scare us...open your ears and hear this: we are winning this election,” Shehbaz Sharif told reporters in Lahore on Thursday.
With inputs from Reuters
PML-N tweets video showing hoards of party supporters on streets of Lahore
Reports say Nawaz, Maryam weren't detained at Abu Dhabi; holding deliberations with supporters at a hotel
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam have gone to a hotel near the airport in Abu Dhabi. They have not been arrested and they are holding consultations with some unidentified people as well as some PML-N workers, news agency ANI reported. The duo are expected to board a flight to Pakistan with a three-member NAB team on board. They will be arrested as soon as they touch Pakistani soil.
Meanwhile, an explosion at an election rally in Mastung killed 5, injured dozens
Five people were killed and around 30, including Siraj Raisani, were injured on Friday when an explosion hit an election gathering in Darengarh area of Mastung in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.
Raisani, a candidate of the recently-formed Balochistan Awami Party from PB-35 constituency, is the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani. He is said to have sustained serious injuries, Geo TV reported.
Nawaz Sharif expected to arrive at 8.30 pm IST; will be arrested from the runway
According to Pakistani news website The News International, following a two-hour delay, Nawaz and Maryam's flight is expected to land in Lahore at 8.30 pm IST. Reports say that the former Pakistani prime minister will be whisked away by helicopter to the federal capital of Islamabad via a chopper. He will then be sent to the Adiala prison.
'Doing what I should do', says Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz Sharif, according to ANI, said, "I am doing what I should do, I am taking my struggle forward."
"I am going to Pakistan, but what credibility is now left of the elections? Who will believe the results?" he asked.
In Pictures: An image of former Pakistani PM, his daughter on the bedside of an ailing Kulsoom Nawaz
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam's flight delayed by two hours
Punjab's caretaker govt denies acting in a biased manner, says PML-N workers shouldn't take law in own hand
The caretaker home minister in the interim Punjab government held a press conference on Friday to refute allegations that the authorities were acting in a biased manner. "The caretaker government is completely unbiased and we don't support any specific political party," home minister Shaukat Javed said.
He added that people were stopped from visiting the airport because it was a sensitive area and he advised the PML-N supporters to refrain from taking law in their own hands.
Shehbaz Sharif writes to caretaker CM of Punjab over arrests of PML-N workers
PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif wrote a letter to the caretaker prime minister of Punjab Province, Dr. Hassan Askari, to protest against the large-scale arrests of his party workers. He alleged that the caretaker government was indulging in the action to stop PML-N from participating in elections and campaigning properly. The government's actions, he said. were to benefit a particular political party, (apparently Imran Khan-led PTI).
Watch: Nawaz Sharif manages to interact with reporters from Abu Dhabi via phone, urges media to support PML-N's cause
Punjab Police issues detention orders of PML-N leaders
The police force in Pakistan's Punjab province has issued detention orders for senior PML-N leaders. Local media reports claim that several important leaders have either been detained or have been placed under informal house arrest to prevent them from mobilising supporters ahead of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Sharif's arrival.
Nawaz Sharif says left behind an unconscious ailing wife, ready for any eventuality
In a footage aired by NDTV, Nawaz Sharif can be heard as saying that he is arriving in Pakistan with a goal. He said that the people of Pakistan and the media should also take a stand. He said that he has left the side of his ailing wife while she was unconscious. "I am coming back with a purpose," Nawaz was heard telling someone on phone.
Mobile phones services snapped in Lahore between 3 and 12pm, say reports
Nawaz Sharif's grandson Junaid Safdar released by London Police after brief detention
The London Police has released without charge Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif, son of Hussain Nawaz, after arresting them on Thursday night following a brawl with protesters outside the Avenfield apartments. Maryam and Nawaz have been sentenced to a prison term in their home state for allegedly amassing huge wealth outside Pakistan.
Pakistan rangers take over security arrangements at Lahore airport
According to local media reports, Pakistan Rangers have been deployed at the Lahore airport ahead of the arrival or Nawaz and Maryam Sharif in Pakistan. The duo could be taken in custody immediately on arrival, following a Pakistan court sentencing them to prison in a corruption case. The area has been cordoned off and the highest security arrangements have been made. The authorities have been put on high alert to foil any protests by the former prime minister's supporters.
Imran Khan calls PML-N supporters trying to go to receive Nawaz Sharif 'donkeys'
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that those receiving embattled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore were "donkeys," ANI reported. His comments evoked a strong response from the PML-N with Shehbaz Sharif denouncing PTI chief's comments.
Watch: PML-N claims Nawaz Sharif given 'full VIP treatment' in Abu Dhabi, shares video of former Pakistan PM at airport
Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza to walk down to airport with supporters to receive Nawaz and Maryam
PML-N leader and son of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza told reporters on Friday that the party leaders will go to receive Nawaz and Maryam at the Lahore airport. He said that the authorities may stop them from holding a procession or bringing a cavalcade, "but we will walk down to greet him."
"He has left behind his ailing wife to come to Pakistan," Hamza was quoted as saying by Dunya News.
Mobile internet services down in Lahore ahead of PML-N rally
According to Geo TV, the government forces have strengthened the security arrangements at the Lahore airport, ahead of the arrival of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Lahore in view of the security arrangements.
Father-daughter duo to return via flight EY 243
Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz are at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Their flight Etihad Airways' EY 243 will depart from Abu Dhabi around 3.40 pm IST.
A brief history of the Avenfield corruption case
Pakistan's ousted premier Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined over $10 million by an accountability court in one of the three corruption cases against him in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal on 6 July.
The Avenfield case was among the three corruption cases filed against the former premier and his children by the NAB on the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case which disqualified Sharif.
The Avenfield case hearing lasted for more than nine months and both Sharif and his daughter attended dozens of hearings.
During the trial, the NAB presented around 21 witnessed to prove that Sharif family cannot justify the money trail to buy four apartments in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London.
It is alleged that the properties were allegedly bought with graft money in 1990s when he served twice as the prime minister.
Ready to go to jail with Nawaz and Maryam, says former PM's mother
Earlier on Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif's mother released a video where she claimed that the father-daughter duo were innocent and that if they are jailed, she will go to jail with them.
Over 300 PML-N workers and leaders detained in Lahore, sent for 30-day custody
In a massive crackdown on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), over 300 workers and leaders of the party were detained in Lahore ahead of the arrival of its 'lifetime' leader Nawaz Sharif, who would be arrested along with his daughter and transported and be moved to a jail via a helicopter.
Lahore police has also placed containers on the city roads leading to the airport. A narrow passage has been left for motorists where police have been deployed for checking.
"Over 100 police commandos will be deployed at the airport on Friday to avert any untoward incident," senior Lahore police officer Sardar Asif said.
He said the police are taking only anti-social elements into custody ahead of Sharif's arrival. He said the arrested PML-N activists have been detained for 30 days under public order.
Read the full story here.
PML-N tweets video showing hoards of party supporters on streets of Lahore
Reports say Nawaz, Maryam weren't detained at Abu Dhabi; holding deliberations with supporters at a hotel
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam have gone to a hotel near the airport in Abu Dhabi. They have not been arrested and they are holding consultations with some unidentified people as well as some PML-N workers, news agency ANI reported. The duo are expected to board a flight to Pakistan with a three-member NAB team on board. They will be arrested as soon as they touch Pakistani soil.
Meanwhile, an explosion at an election rally in Mastung killed 5, injured dozens
Five people were killed and around 30, including Siraj Raisani, were injured on Friday when an explosion hit an election gathering in Darengarh area of Mastung in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.
Raisani, a candidate of the recently-formed Balochistan Awami Party from PB-35 constituency, is the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani. He is said to have sustained serious injuries, Geo TV reported.
Nawaz Sharif expected to arrive at 8.30 pm IST; will be arrested from the runway
According to Pakistani news website The News International, following a two-hour delay, Nawaz and Maryam's flight is expected to land in Lahore at 8.30 pm IST. Reports say that the former Pakistani prime minister will be whisked away by helicopter to the federal capital of Islamabad via a chopper. He will then be sent to the Adiala prison.
'Coming back for future generations of Pakistan'
'Doing what I should do', says Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz Sharif, according to ANI, said, "I am doing what I should do, I am taking my struggle forward."
"I am going to Pakistan, but what credibility is now left of the elections? Who will believe the results?" he asked.
Nawaz Sharif really believes this is about democracy, says close aide
"Nawaz really believes this is about democracy and his legacy," Musadik Malik, Sharif ally and former PML-N cabinet minister, told Reuters. "That is why he is willing to lose 10 years of his life over this," he added.
Meanwhile.. Imran Khan says 'wonder why cross-border attacks increase when Nawaz is in trouble'
PML-N tweets videos of workers being arrested as they chat 'Nawaz is going to jail, in jail'
In Pictures: An image of former Pakistani PM, his daughter on the bedside of an ailing Kulsoom Nawaz
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam's flight delayed by two hours
Punjab's caretaker govt denies acting in a biased manner, says PML-N workers shouldn't take law in own hand
The caretaker home minister in the interim Punjab government held a press conference on Friday to refute allegations that the authorities were acting in a biased manner. "The caretaker government is completely unbiased and we don't support any specific political party," home minister Shaukat Javed said.
He added that people were stopped from visiting the airport because it was a sensitive area and he advised the PML-N supporters to refrain from taking law in their own hands.
Shehbaz Sharif writes to caretaker CM of Punjab over arrests of PML-N workers
PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif wrote a letter to the caretaker prime minister of Punjab Province, Dr. Hassan Askari, to protest against the large-scale arrests of his party workers. He alleged that the caretaker government was indulging in the action to stop PML-N from participating in elections and campaigning properly. The government's actions, he said. were to benefit a particular political party, (apparently Imran Khan-led PTI).
Watch: Nawaz Sharif manages to interact with reporters from Abu Dhabi via phone, urges media to support PML-N's cause
At Adiala prison, Nawaz and Maryam will have to apply for better jail facilities
According to a report Dawn, the current prison rules in Punjab province, Nawaz Sharif may be allowed to serve his term in a ‘Better Class’ category cell, s by virtue of being a former parliamentarian. However, he will have to give a written application for the same. Meanwhile, Maryam can only request the privilege if she can prove that she has paid at least Rs 600,000 as annual income tax, the report said.
Those lodged in the 'Better Class jails' are entitled to books and newspapers, a 21-inch television, a table and a chair, a mattress, personal bedding and clothing and food. However, the prisoner must pay for these services themselves. Maryam's husband, Captain Safdar (retd) is also lodged in the same jail and is eligible for the better class cell by the virtue of being a former army man. He, however, has not applied for the facility yet.
Punjab Police issues detention orders of PML-N leaders
The police force in Pakistan's Punjab province has issued detention orders for senior PML-N leaders. Local media reports claim that several important leaders have either been detained or have been placed under informal house arrest to prevent them from mobilising supporters ahead of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Sharif's arrival.
Nawaz Sharif says left behind an unconscious ailing wife, ready for any eventuality
In a footage aired by NDTV, Nawaz Sharif can be heard as saying that he is arriving in Pakistan with a goal. He said that the people of Pakistan and the media should also take a stand. He said that he has left the side of his ailing wife while she was unconscious. "I am coming back with a purpose," Nawaz was heard telling someone on phone.
Mobile phones services snapped in Lahore between 3 and 12pm, say reports
NAB team to arrest Nawaz and Maryam soon upon arrival; will be shifted to Attock Fort
According to a report by Dunya News, a three-member team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reached Abu Dhabi to arrest Nawaz and Maryam. The NAB team will keep the duo in Adiala Jail for one day and then will shift them to Attock Fort.
The NAB team, headed by Amjad Ali, also includes women police officers to accompany Maryam. The duo will be arrested as soon as they arrive in Pakistan and will be shifted to Adiala jail through a helicopter. A letter has also been dispatched to the Accountability Court (AC) judge Muhammad Bashir to reach Adiala jail on 13 July.
Nawaz Sharif's grandson Junaid Safdar released by London Police after brief detention
The London Police has released without charge Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif, son of Hussain Nawaz, after arresting them on Thursday night following a brawl with protesters outside the Avenfield apartments. Maryam and Nawaz have been sentenced to a prison term in their home state for allegedly amassing huge wealth outside Pakistan.
Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at Imran Khan for calling party workers donkeys
Shehbaz Sharif hit back at PTI president Imran Khan for calling party workers donkeys. He said that Imran Khan neither knows politics nor morality, he will see millions of PML-N workers will reach to welcome their leader, Dunya News reported.
'Caretakers have become undertaker': Senior PML-N leader Khwaja Asif's jibe at interim govt
Bilawal Bhutto's flight from Lahore airport has been cancelled
PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto was scheduled to fly from Lahore to Peshawar on Friday. However, his flight has been cancelled following intense security arrangements at the airport ahead of former Paksitani PM Nawaz Sharif's arrival.
Pakistan rangers take over security arrangements at Lahore airport
According to local media reports, Pakistan Rangers have been deployed at the Lahore airport ahead of the arrival or Nawaz and Maryam Sharif in Pakistan. The duo could be taken in custody immediately on arrival, following a Pakistan court sentencing them to prison in a corruption case. The area has been cordoned off and the highest security arrangements have been made. The authorities have been put on high alert to foil any protests by the former prime minister's supporters.
Imran Khan calls PML-N supporters trying to go to receive Nawaz Sharif 'donkeys'
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that those receiving embattled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore were "donkeys," ANI reported. His comments evoked a strong response from the PML-N with Shehbaz Sharif denouncing PTI chief's comments.
Watch: PML-N claims Nawaz Sharif given 'full VIP treatment' in Abu Dhabi, shares video of former Pakistan PM at airport
Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza to walk down to airport with supporters to receive Nawaz and Maryam
PML-N leader and son of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza told reporters on Friday that the party leaders will go to receive Nawaz and Maryam at the Lahore airport. He said that the authorities may stop them from holding a procession or bringing a cavalcade, "but we will walk down to greet him."
"He has left behind his ailing wife to come to Pakistan," Hamza was quoted as saying by Dunya News.
Mobile internet services down in Lahore ahead of PML-N rally
According to Geo TV, the government forces have strengthened the security arrangements at the Lahore airport, ahead of the arrival of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Lahore in view of the security arrangements.
PML-N members protest against workers' arrests in Lahore
In a massive crackdown on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), over 300 workers and leaders of the party were detained in Lahore ahead of the arrival of its 'lifetime' leader Nawaz Sharif, who would be arrested along with his daughter and transported and be moved to a jail via a helicopter.
Lahore HC orders Punjab govt to release PML-N workers by 2 pm
According to The News International, the Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the Punjab government to release the detained PML-N workers by 2 pm (2.30 pm IST). During the proceedings, the court was told that 141 persons were detained by the law enforcement agencies.
PML-N convoy leaves from Peshwar
PML-N convoy, led by Amir Muqam, has left from Peshawar to welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, reported Dunya News.
Shehbaz Sharif appeals to people to come to Lahore airport
In a video tweeted on the PML-N handle, party chief Shehbaz Sharif said: Today, we have to welcome Nawaz Sharif, who has left his ailing wife in London, at Lahore airport. People are already gathering to go to the airport. PML-N workers should come along with me to welcome our Quaid."
Mobile services suspended in Lahore from 3-11 pm
Owing to the "sensitive" nature of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam's return to Pakistan, Punjab officials have decided to suspend mobile services in some parts of Lahore from 3 pm to 11 pm.
WATCH: Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam during transit at Abu Dhabi airport
Those going to receive Nawaz, Maryam at airport 'must be a donkey': Imran Khan
PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that whoever goes to receive ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore airport "must be a donkey", reported Dawn. "Nawaz and his daughter are not coming to Pakistan after winning laurels for the country but as convicted criminals who had stolen the nation’s Rs300 billion and laundered money abroad. Nawaz Sharif is trying to pose himself as Nelson Mandela," the report quoted him as saying.
2,000 Pakistan Rangers deployed at Lahore airport
According to Dawn, nearly 2,000 Pakistan Rangers have been deployed for guarding the airport ahead of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter's arrival. The report said that three choppers have been stationed at Lahore, Islamabad and Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpind.
All you need to know about Nawaz Sharif's run-in with law
Here is a timeline of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tryst with the law.
Image courtesy: Twitter/@News18Graphics
Father-daughter duo to return via flight EY 243
Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz are at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Their flight Etihad Airways' EY 243 will depart from Abu Dhabi around 3.40 pm IST.
PML-N workers participate in rally to welcome Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport
Last throw of dice from Nawaz
Nawaz Sharif's video message, posted on Twitter by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, is the veritable last throw of the dice. The former Pakistan prime minister knows that he and his daughter (the ostensible heir-apparent of PML-N) will be arrested as soon as they land in Lahore. The duo will be taken to the NAB in Islamabad. Two waiting choppers will transfer them from directly from the airport to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. There will be hundreds of elite commandos and more than 20 court-mandated officials to oversee the operation. Lahore has put under lockdown. Hundreds and hundreds of PML-N party workers have been arrested, media has been gagged and internet services suspended. The road to the airport has been sealed off.
The point of the exercise is to ensure that Nawaz does not get the chance to mobilise the public and gain sympathy votes in the 25 July elections. Nawaz, meanwhile, has recorded a video message on board the aircraft. He says he has made the "supreme sacrifice" in returning to Pakistan to court arrest and has done everything under his control to honour the commitment that he had made to Pakistani people, urging them to repay the trust. His daughter has posted a series of tweets on how she had to leave an ailing mother and her kids to face an uncertain future in Pakistan. The attempt is clear. Pushed against the wall and bereft of options, the father-daughter duo is banking on social media's reach to tilt the scales in their favour in an unequal battle.
PML-N workers 'sacrifice' goats to mark Nawaz Sharif's return
In a video posted on PML-N's twitter account, party workers could be seen slitting a goat's throat as a sacrifice to mark the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.
A brief history of the Avenfield corruption case
Pakistan's ousted premier Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined over $10 million by an accountability court in one of the three corruption cases against him in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal on 6 July.
The Avenfield case was among the three corruption cases filed against the former premier and his children by the NAB on the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case which disqualified Sharif.
The Avenfield case hearing lasted for more than nine months and both Sharif and his daughter attended dozens of hearings.
During the trial, the NAB presented around 21 witnessed to prove that Sharif family cannot justify the money trail to buy four apartments in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London.
It is alleged that the properties were allegedly bought with graft money in 1990s when he served twice as the prime minister.
Pakistani journalists try to discreetly film Sharif at Abu Dhabi airport
According to BBC journalist Secunder Kermani, Pakistani journalists attempted to discreetly film Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz getting off the plane, while being rebuked by local security officials.
Pakistani media regulator orders TV channels to stop live telecast of political leaders' briefings; PTV obliges
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has reportedly ordered television channels to stop live telecast of briefings of political leaders containing "defamatory and derogatory content", reported NDTV. The regulator claimed that "malicious and indecent content" was being aired live by television channels. It sought telecast of only edited footage.
Following the order, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) has decided not to air Nawaz Sharif and Maryam's speeches on its channel.
Two helicopters to be used to transport Nawaz Sharif, Maryam
The National Accountability Court has arranged two helicopters for shifting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to Islamabad after arresting them upon their entry into Pakistan, reported Geo News. Coincidentally, it is the same chopper Sharif used while he was in power. According to Interior Ministry sources, their names have also been put on the Exit Control List (ECL).
Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif's first love, says brother Shehbaz
"Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif's first love & even jail cannot stop him from doing his duty towards the country," PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter ahead of Nawaz's arrival in Lahore.
Shehbaz Sharif tours Lahore to motivate people for Nawaz's 'welcome'
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif visited different parts of Lahore on Thursday night to motivate people to join the rally to the airport to "welcome" his elder brother Nawaz on Friday, reported Dawn. He also asked them to vote for the party in the 25 July elections.
He also said that the former Pakistan prime minister was not returning to Pakistan for any personal benefit but for the sake of people.
Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's grandsons arrested in London
Grandsons of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain were arrested by London police for punching a demonstrator outside the Sharif residence in Park Lane on Thursday. Safdar is Maryam's son, while Hussain is Hussain Nawaz's son.
11:35 (IST)
