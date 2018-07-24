Nawaz Sharif not suffering from acute health problems, says Pakistan medical institute

Lahore: Nawaz Sharif is not suffering from any acute medical problem, a media report on Tuesday quoted a medical board as saying, this a day after doctors examined the jailed former Pakistan prime minister.

A five-member team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir, Dr Mashood and Joint Executive Director Dr Ejaz Qadeer examined Sharif on Monday.

Sharif has multiple health issues like heart problems, hypertension and diabetes. He already underwent open heart surgery in London in 2016. The medical board that examined Sharif in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, concluded there was no acute medical problem except some issues and that the patient was well-oriented in time and space, the Express Tribune reported.

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, are serving jail terms of 10 years and seven years respectively in Adiala Jail, after a court convicted them on 6 July over the family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

The board was constituted on request of jail authorities to examine the ousted premier for a second opinion after examination by two cardiologists of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) found him dehydrated, it added.

The RIC team suggested hospitalisation to avoid cardiac and diabetic complications. According to the medical team, his body's water levels are very low, which has made his heartbeat erratic. The amount of urea in his blood has also become very high, which could even lead to kidney failure, the report said. They had recommended to shift Sharif to a hospital.

However, the PIMS medical board assessed that the blood tests and urine tests were normal except his urea level, which was 64, and creatinine was 1.3. Some blood tests and echocardiography will be done on Tuesday and the patient will be re-examined by the same medical board after the results are available.

The medical board maintained that the patient needed fluids, re-hydration and comfortable environment. It recommended that a follow-up check-up may be closely monitored by a personal physician. As the patient has already been on medication for cardiac, cholesterol, blood pressure, kidney and diabetic problems, he has been advised to continue previous medications until the fresh medical tests and investigation are complete.