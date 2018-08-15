You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Natural gas explosion levels Denver building, nine hurt

World Reuters Aug 15, 2018 04:05:22 IST

Natural gas explosion levels Denver building, nine hurt

DENVER (Reuters) - Nine people were injured, one of them critically, on Tuesday when a natural gas explosion levelled a Denver apartment building on Tuesday, a fire department spokesman said.

Two of the victims were trapped inside the building, which was described as a "fourplex," following the blast in Denver's historic Baker neighbourhood but were rescued by first responders, said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley.

Pixley said there were no reports of anyone else trapped in the rubble, but firefighters were making sure the structure was structurally stable before conducting a thorough search.

Crews were also working with Xcel Energy Inc to insure all gas was eliminated from the area, he said.

The fire department posted pictures of the apartment building on Twitter showing it had collapsed.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; editing by Dan Whitcomb, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores