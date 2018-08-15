Natural gas explosion levels Denver building, nine hurt

DENVER (Reuters) - Nine people were injured, one of them critically, on Tuesday when a natural gas explosion levelled a Denver apartment building on Tuesday, a fire department spokesman said.

Two of the victims were trapped inside the building, which was described as a "fourplex," following the blast in Denver's historic Baker neighbourhood but were rescued by first responders, said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley.

Pixley said there were no reports of anyone else trapped in the rubble, but firefighters were making sure the structure was structurally stable before conducting a thorough search.

Crews were also working with Xcel Energy Inc to insure all gas was eliminated from the area, he said.

The fire department posted pictures of the apartment building on Twitter showing it had collapsed.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; editing by Dan Whitcomb, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)

