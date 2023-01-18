NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania to monitor Russian activity

NATO has sent a surveillance plane to member-state Romania to help monitor Russian military activity, a Reuters report said.

The aim is to also bolster the alliance’s eastern flank. The plane has landed at an air base near Bucharest and two more are expected to land later. They are like to stay there for several weeks.

NATO announced last week it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest, where they will start reconnaissance flights solely over NATO territory, the report added.

“In the context of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, NATO will monitor military activity on the eastern flank with the help of AWACS aircraft,” Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar posted on Facebook.

NATO has ramped up its air presence in eastern Europe and the Baltics since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

The aircraft deployed to Romania belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft usually based in Germany, Reuters quoted NATO as saying.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.