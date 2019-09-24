National Voter Registration Day 2019: First celebrated in 2012, volunteers create voter awareness among Americans on 24 September

National Voter Registration Day 2019: Held on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day celebrates the democracy for thousands of Americans and creates awareness of voter registration opportunities. This year, the National Voter Registration Day will be observed on Tuesday (24 September), when volunteers and organisations from all over the country will "hit the streets" in a coordinated event.

First being observed in 2012, the occasion since then has garnered rapid popularity and has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS).

It further enjoys the support of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center), according to the National Voter Registration Day website.

Apart from NASED, the day is backed by a variety of companies, including Facebook and Google, according to USA Today.

What and whom does the day involve?

1) Volunteers in their community or workplace, at schools or public events or anywhere can register people to vote

2) Technology to help voters ﬁnd registration drives nearby and register to vote online

3) Local organisations, businesses and election offices engaged in their own communities

4) Tens of thousands of voters registering to vote online and ofﬂine in a single day

Thanks, @RuPaul for reminding us all during the #Emmys to check our registration ahead of #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! Visit https://t.co/CzX3f7Sqtp and register to vote if you’re a California resident. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/SxTLjf1xDA — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) September 23, 2019

What does the day plan to accomplish?

1) To register voters: According to the NASED official website, over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote in 2018, across all 50 states.

2) To mobilise volunteers: Every year on this day growing number of local partners engage upwards to 10,000 local volunteers.

3) To educating voters: Millions of voters need to register and re-register every year. With the help of new technology and leveraging partners, NASED determines to educate American citizens in all 50 states about how to register, sign up for election reminders, check their registration online, get mail ballots, learn about early voting and more.

4) To unite for a common perspective: Considered as a day of civic unity, National Voter Registration Day creates an opportunity to set aside differences and celebrate democracy and the rights and opportunities for everyone.

Voters can also visit – iwillvote.com to check they're registered to cast their vote or not.