National Simplicity Day 2022: History, theme, significance and quotes; all you need to know

National Simplicity Day advocates living a simple life and keeping aside daily stress. The day is celebrated every year on 12 July to honour and commemorate the life and works of American philosopher and writer Henry David Thoreau.

Throughout his life, Thoreau had been a proponent of simple living. He had also written several books about this particular subject and encouraged people to get rid of their complicated lifestyle in favour of a simpler way of living. Among them, the most popular one is Walden which describes how to live a simple life in natural surroundings.

National Simplicity Day Theme 2022:

This year, the theme for National Simplicity Day is ‘Look for the bare necessities, the simple bare necessities.’ The theme suggests that people should look for things which are necessary for life and not waste money on unnecessary objects.

History of National Simplicity Day:

Henry David Thoreau was born on 12 July 1817 in Concord, Massachusetts in the United States. National Simplicity Day marks the birth anniversary of the noted philosopher, naturalist, abolitionist, historian and transcendentalist writer. The exceptional author influenced prominent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Leo Tolstoy and Martin Luther King Jr. through his notable essay named Civil Disobedience.

National Simplicity Day Significance:

The special day came into existence out of the need to be free from worldly things which bring stress into our daily lives. It highlights the necessity of breaking free from the shackles of the modern world and how to enjoy life to the fullest without investing time in the virtual world. Nowadays, we spend most of the time with our phones, and laptops and can’t take a step ahead without the help of technology. But staying away from it can allow people to connect with others and recognise their priorities.

An excerpt from Thoreau’s Walden says, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand, instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your accounts on your thumbnail.”

Here are some quotes which enlighten the need for simplicity in life:

“As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler.” -Henry David Thoreau

"Simplicity is the essence of happiness." -Cedric Bledsoe

"The simplest things are often the truest." -Richard Bach

“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” -Robert Brault

“Our life is frittered away by detail… simplify, simplify.” -Henry David Thoreau