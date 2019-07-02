National Oil chairman says Libya must remain exempt from any OPEC production cuts

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya must remain exempt from any OPEC production cuts, the country's National Oil Corp quoted its chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, as saying in a tweet.

Sanalla also said Libya has the right to recover production lost through conflict, and that the country has lost 25 million barrels of oil this year alone.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.