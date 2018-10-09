National Hurricane Center sees chance of cyclone southwest of Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A low pressure area several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
The system was likely to form into a tropical depression within a day or two while moving generally west-northwestward, it said.
(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)
Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 07:05 AM