National Hurricane Center sees chance of cyclone southwest of Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A low pressure area several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system was likely to form into a tropical depression within a day or two while moving generally west-northwestward, it said.

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.