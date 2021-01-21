National Hugging Day 2021: Date, history and quotes to celebrate occasion on 21 January

The day was first observed by Kevin Zaborney in the US' Michigan state on 21 January in the year 1986

Every year, the United States of America celebrates the National Hugging Day on 21 January. A day to mark the importance of embracing close ones to relay emotions and gratitude, the Hugging Day spreads the message of love and cooperation around the world.

National Hugging Day 2021: Date and history

The day was first observed by Kevin Zaborney in the US' Michigan state on 21 January in the year 1986. The date was chosen as it fell right in the middle of two major annual festivals Christmas (25 December) and Valentine’s Day (14 February)

Zaborney wanted to normalize the act of hugging and make people understand that embracing others for emotional and physical support was not an act of weakness.

National Hugging Day 2021: Celebration

Every year, hugging booths are put up in many parts of America on National Hugging Day. people share quotes and messages of bonding and love with their close ones on this day.

Even though hugging has become a difficult task after the onset of the pandemic, as per reports, ‘hugging stations’ will be put up in the country this year as well. A plastic sheet will be erected between the two sides so that strangers can continue with sharing a hug without the risk of transmitting a virus.

National Hugging Day 2021: Quotes and messages

If your loved ones, be it family or friends, are not physically near you, you can always write them words of strength on National Hugging Day 2021. Here are some inspiring quotes to choose from:

Hugging is a silent way of saying you matter to me

A hug is a handshake from the heart

Sometimes when you don't know what to say, a hug says enough.

Here are some messages to send out:

I just hugged you in my thoughts, hope you felt the warmth! Happy National Hugging Day!

To all my people wherever you are in the world, I assure you my hug whenever you need. Happy National Hugging Day!

Sometimes a hug is an answer, even when the question is not known. Happy National Hugging Day!