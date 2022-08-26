National Dog Day: History, significance, quotes and tips to celebrate

National Dog Day is commemorated every year on 26 August to encourage people to adopt dogs, instead of purchasing them from the pet shops

National Dog Day is commemorated every year on 26 August to encourage people to adopt dogs, instead of purchasing them from the pet shops. It is celebrated to pay tribute to these cute, furry animals who not just provide company and comfort to us, but also protect us. Dogs are truly a man’s best friend. According to psychologist and leading canine researcher Stanley Coren, the mental abilities of dogs are close to a human child aged between 2-2.5 years. However, the intelligence differs from breed to breed.

History:

National Dog Day was founded by Colleen Paige in the year 2004. She is a pet and family lifestyle expert, animal rescue advocate, conservationist, dog trainer and author. On this very day, Colleen when 10 years old, her family adopted their first dog named “Sheltie” from the local animal shelter.

Colleen Paige has also founded other such days, like National Cat Day, National Wildlife Day, and National Puppy Day.

Significance:

There are many dogs on the streets who are not getting proper care and treatment. They also lack proper food. Most often, they have to drink unclean water and search garbage bins for food. They even face abuse.

National Dog Day raises awareness about such problems that dogs face, and encourages people to take better care of them. Not every dog is lucky enough to be adopted by humans, and have access to good quality food and shelter.

Quotes:

Here are some beautiful quotes on dogs:

“Everything I know I learned from dogs.” – Nora Roberts

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” – Roger Caras

“When I needed a hand, I found your paw.” – Unknown

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”– Josh Billings

Tips to Celebrate:

Here are some tips on how to celebrate the National Dog Day:

Adopt a dog from your local animal shelter regardless of what breed it belongs to. Donate food and blankets to an animal welfare organisation. Give time to your dog. Play with it, take it out for a walk, or buy it a new toy. Take selfies with your dog, and upload it on social media. Spread awareness about the problems that our furry friends face.

