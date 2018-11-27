NASA's Mars InSight probe pierces planet's atmosphere to begin descent

PASADENA, Calif. (Reuters) - The NASA Mars science probe InSight streaked into the planet's thin atmosphere on Monday and began its descent to the surface in a make-or-break landing attempt that was expected to end in a touchdown within seven minutes, mission controllers said.

Engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles said they hoped to have confirmation of a successful touchdown at about 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) to begin a two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.

(By Steve Gorman in Pasadena)

