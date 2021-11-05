NASA shares stunning image of cluster of stars on occasion of Diwali, wins hearts online

Calling it a 'festival of lights', the agency explained that the image is of a globular cluster or 'a densely-packed collection of colorful stars', which is situated close to the heart of the Milky Way

While people were eagerly posting their pictures of the Diwali festivities on social media, one picture took away all the applause from the Internet. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) won hearts online after it shared a picture of a stunning cluster of stars.

Calling it a “festival of lights”, the agency explained that the image is of a globular cluster or “a densely-packed collection of colorful stars” which is situated close to the heart of the Milky Way”.

The agency also said that the cluster, also called ESO 520-21 and Palomar 6, was captured by the NASA and European Space Agency’s Hubble Telescope. According to NASA, the colours of astronomical objects change as interstellar absorption affects certain wavelengths of light more than other, causing objects to appear redder than they really are.

