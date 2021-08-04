Social media users were shocked to hear the universe by sound as it is the first of its kind to be ever heard

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) always brings spectacular sights from across the universe to our small screens and leaves people mesmerised.

The agency, which always excites space enthusiasts by sharing photos and videos of the galaxy, recently posted a similar example which has become viral for all the good reasons.

NASA has encouraged people to experience stars and galaxies through senses via sonification (sound). In this process, the agency has captured the sound through sonification and shared it on social media. The data collected in this audio are done by different space telescopes which are later converted into sounds.

“You're listening to 13 billion years' worth of data. The galaxies in this Hubble Ultra Deep Field image from 2014 are represented in sound! We hear a note for each galaxy when it emitted the light captured in this image; the farther the galaxy, the longer it took for its light to reach Hubble,” the agency captioned the post which is sure to leave people awestruck.

Ever since the post has gone viral, it has collected nearly two lakh views and numerous comments. Social media users are shocked to hear the universe by sound as it is the first of its kind to be ever heard.

