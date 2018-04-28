Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet: India, China agree to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan

Wuhan: India and China on Saturday agreed on a joint economic project in Afghanistan, sources said after a two-day summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

The long-standing border issue also figured in the meeting where Modi and Xi decided to give "strategic guidance" to their armies to prevent a Doka La-like military standoff in 2017.

"The two leaders endorsed the work of the Special Representatives in their efforts to find a fair, reliable and truly acceptable settlement. They also underscored that in the meantime it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region," India's foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

"And to this end, the two leaders decided that they would issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communication and to build trust and understanding to implement the various confidence-building measures which have already been agreed upon the two sides and to strengthen existing institutional mechanism to prevent and manage situations in the border areas," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi and Xi walked by the East Lake as they began their second round of talks.

On Friday, the two leaders agreed that healthy bilateral ties were important for a better world as they met to reset the ties between the two nations hit by the military face-off.