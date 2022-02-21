Narendra Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery from COVID-19
Britain's 95-year-old monarch tested positive for coronavirus with 'mild, cold-like' symptoms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Covid-19.
Quoting a tweet by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, PM Modi said in a tweet, "I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health."
"I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Boris Johnson tweeted.
Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID on Sunday with "mild, cold-like" symptoms. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," added the statement.
The queen has received three jabs of the coronavirus vaccine. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19.
The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK's longest-reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on February 6.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why there will be no victors, though China’s Xi Jinping is the only one smiling
In the last few months the threat emanating from China has been put on the back burner. Xi Jinping has been able to consolidate his power and authority by virtue of the comprehensive support he received from Vladimir Putin
Maharashtra Congress slams PM Modi for 'scaring labourers' comment; says Centre shirked responsibility
Leading the attack, Maharashtra ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan termed PM Modi's comments in Lok Sabha to be 'unfortunate' and said that he was trying to hide Centre's failures to control the pandemic
Russia-Ukraine border crisis intel 'not encouraging', says UK's Boris Johnson
Moscow said Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, but Johnson warned that Russian forces were still 'ready to go at virtually any time'