Narendra Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhai Patel bust in Uganda as first Indian prime minister to visit African country since 1997

World FP Staff Jul 25, 2018 10:47:32 IST

Kampala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni unveiled a bust of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Indian community event they addressed in Kampala.

"Saluting the 'Loh Purush' (iron man)! PM Narendra Modi and Ugandan President Museveni unveil the bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Indian community reception," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, which accompanied two photographs of the two leaders.

In one of the photographs, Modi was seen bowing before Patel's bust and folding his hands as Museveni looked on.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

In another tweet, Kumar said members of the Indian community turned out in large numbers to listen to Modi's address.

"The Indian community represents strongest & most durable economic and cultural link between India and Uganda," he said.

The Ugandan president remained present throughout the nearly 30-minute address of Modi and also spoke at the event.

"Ugandan President Museveni was effusive in his praise for the Indian community in Uganda. In his address at the community reception, he praised them for their hard work and contribution in the economic development of Uganda," the MEA spokesperson said.

In his address, Modi lauded the contribution of the Indian community in the growth of Uganda. He thanked Museveni for re-embracing the Indian community.

Modi arrived in Ugandan capital Kampala on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit to the country — the first bilateral tour by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

With inputs from agencies. 


