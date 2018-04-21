You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Narendra Modi meets Angela Merkel in Berlin, both leaders discuss bilateral ties, other global issues

World PTI Apr 21, 2018 08:43:24 IST

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night said he had a "wonderful meeting" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed multiple aspects relating to bilateral cooperation as well as other global issues.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. AP

Modi met Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin after wrapping up his visit to the UK where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and held a series of bilateral meetings.

It was the third and last leg of Modi's three-nation tour to the UK, Sweden and Germany.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel. We discussed multiple aspects relating to India-Germany cooperation as well as other global issues," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Germany cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, adding that Modi's visit "demonstrates India's mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership".

"Further cementing a cherished friendship! PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery ahead of the bilateral meeting," Kumar said in a tweet.

Modi's meeting with Merkel comes after German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier's trip to India last month, which focused on boosting economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Germany is India's largest trade partner in the European Union bloc.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 08:43 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores