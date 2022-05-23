Narendra Modi discusses Softbank's participation in new technologies with company founder in Tokyo
Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Masayoshi Son, Board Director and Founder, Softbank Corporation, in Tokyo on Monday and discussed the company's future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance.
"The prime minister appreciated Softbank's role in India's startup sector. They discussed Softbank's future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India. Specific proposals were shared with Softbank where it could enhance its investments in India.
"India is growing quickly. There are new startups and unicorns every day. I think India's future is bright. Modi is committed to the success of India, supporting startups, unicorns and making India the centre of tech in the world," said Masayoshi Son.
Modi who is on two-day Japan visit met several other Japanese business leaders including Dr. Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman, NEC Corporation, Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd, Osamu Suzuki, Senior Advisor, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Masayoshi Son, Board Director and Founder, Softbank Corporation.
The talks held between Modi and the Japanese business head included a wide range of subjects, including India's startup sector, automotive industry, telecommunication sector and textiles.
Modi will participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 24 along with other Quad members. The prime minister will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the same day.
The meeting with Kishida will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in March 2022, when PM Kishida visited India. During the visit, the prime minister will participate in a Business Event with Japanese business leaders and also interact with the Indian community.
