You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Narendra Modi at BRICS summit reaffirms India's commitment to multilaterism, internationale trade and world order

World Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 19:15:53 IST

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order as he participated in the BRICS Summit here.

Modi, who arrived Wednesday on the last leg of his Africa tour, presented the country statement of India at the BRICS leaders' closed session.

"Celebrating a decade towards peace, harmony and shared development and prosperity! PM @narendramodi joins fellow #BRICS leaders at the group photo at Sandton International Convention Centre at the formal beginning of the Summit," Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

Narendra Modi during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. AP

Narendra Modi during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. AP

"The prime minister reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order," he said.

The grouping's leaders during the 10th edition of the BRICS Summit are expected to deliberate on global hot-spot issues, international peace and security, global governance and trade issues among others.

Modi is also expected to meet BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Originally the first four were grouped as "BRIC", before the induction of South Africa in 2010.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 19:15 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores