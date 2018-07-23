You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Narendra Modi arrives in Rwanda, becomes first Indian prime minister to visit east African country

World Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 22:49:27 IST

Kigali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Rwanda on the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the East African country. The prime minister's aircraft landed at the Kigali International Airport, where he was given a red carpet welcome in the evening.

His two-day state visit to Rwanda — one of Africa's fastest-growing economies — assumes significance as this is the first by an Indian premier. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with President Paul Kagame, delegation-level talks and meetings with the business and Indian communities, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. He will also visit the Genocide Memorial and participate in an event on "Girinka" (one cow per family), a national social protection scheme of Rwanda initiated by Kagame.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rwanda. Twitter/PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rwanda. Twitter/PMOIndia

A defence cooperation agreement is also expected to be signed between India and Rwanda during the visit, TS Tirumurti, secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, had said in New Delhi last week. India will also be opening a mission in Rwanda very soon, he had added.

"During this visit, we expect to conclude two lines of credit — one of $100 million for development of industrial parks and Kigali special economic zone and another one for $100 million for agriculture and irrigation," he had said.

An important element of the programme would be Modi's visit to Rweru Model Village, where he will gift 200 cows as a contribution from India to the 'Girinka' scheme of Rwanda, Tirumurti said.

Under "Girinka", a social protection scheme of the Rwandan government, personally overseen by President Kagame, the poorest families are gifted dairy cows by the government, and the first female calf born to the cow is gifted to the neighbour, thus promoting brotherhood and solidarity.

The cows to be gifted by India will be sourced from Rawanda. "We expect agreements to be concluded in the areas of defence, dairy cooperation, leather, agriculture, and culture," he said.

Modi's visit comes days after Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Rwanda. Modi will head to Uganda on Tuesday for a two-day visit, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

The prime minister's visit to Rwanda is a historic one since it will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the East African country, a senior external affairs ministry official said in New Delhi. "Rwanda is an important gateway to Eastern Africa, and we have elevated our bilateral relations with Rwanda to the level of a strategic partnership in January 2017," he said.

The President of Rwanda is the current chair of the African Union.

Modi will attend the 10th edition of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in South Africa, during which the grouping's leaders are expected to deliberate on global hot-spot issues, international peace and security, global governance and trade issues among others.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 22:49 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores