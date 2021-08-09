Nagasaki Day 2021: On 76th anniversary of atomic bombing, UN Secretary-General vows support for eliminating nukes

António Guterres, on the solemn occassion, remarked that even 76 years later, the world remains 'under the shadow of the mushroom cloud'

Monday, 9 August, marks the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Nagasaki by US forces. The day is observed every year to promote peace and create awareness about the threat from nuclear weapons.

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, marked the solemn occasion, saying that even 76 years later, the world remains "under the shadow of the mushroom cloud".

76 years after the destruction of Nagasaki, we continue to dwell in the shadow of the mushroom cloud. Only the total elimination of nuclear weapons will guarantee the prevention the incalculable suffering they can cause. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 9, 2021

He added that only complete elimination of nuclear weapons would "guarantee prevention the incalculable suffering they can cause".

The Secretary-General also delivered a message to the Peace Memorial in Nagasaki, reaffirming the full support of the UN to make sure that the voices and experiences of the bomb's survivors are heard by the world.

Context of the bombing: On 6 August 1945, the US had dropped the first atom bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The move was done to ensure Japan's surrender and bringing about the end of the Second World War. It marked the first time of nuclear weapons being used in war.

But, even after the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan had not surrendered. To forcibly bring about the surrender, Nagasaki was bombed three days later. The city was an important shipbuilding centre for the Japanese. The bomb dropped on the city, nicknamed "Fat Man," contained power equivalent to 22,000 tons of TNT.

At least 74,000 people died in Nagasaki almost immediately. Thousands more died due to the effects unleashed by the radiation such as cancer and other long-term effects.

Those who survived the explosion suffered from severe deformities and diseases.

The anniversaries of both the bombings are marked every year to raise awareness about the destructive potential of nuclear weapons and remember the people who lost their lives in the war.