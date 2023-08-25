Mysterious 'wolf man' photographed in German forest: Unveiling the enigma

Fuzzy pictures of a disheveled man holding a “spear” in a German forest have sparked talk that the tales about a “wolf man” roaming the Harz region might be real.

Hikers managed to capture two photos that depict a naked and unkempt man seated on a rock. In his left hand, he clutches a lengthy stick, while he employs another tool in his right hand to scratch at the rock’s surface.

Gina Weiss and her companion Tobi assert that they took these snapshots with their mobile phones during a stroll beneath a series of sandstone caves within Harz National Park on Tuesday.

“We spotted the ‘wolf man’ as we reached the sandstone caves,” shared Ms Weiss with the German tabloid Bild. “He was positioned atop one of the caves, gripping a long wooden stick like a spear.”

“He never diverted his gaze from us and didn’t utter a single word,” she recounted, revealing that the encounter persisted for about 10 minutes.

“He seemed unclean and his conduct resembled that of a prehistoric figure from a history textbook,” she appended.

According to Bild, sporadic sightings of this individual have arisen since 2015. Local authorities claim to have discovered evidence of someone starting fires and constructing rudimentary shelters within the woods.

However, a volunteer from the local fire service informed The Telegraph that they hadn’t observed anything unusual in the forest. They deemed the narrative “absurd” and speculated that the pictures might be “a prank.”

Given that one-third of Germany’s landmass is covered by thick forests, accounts of hermits subsisting off the land emerge occasionally in local media.

Back in 2007, an American citizen was found inhabiting a hut in the heart of the Eifel, a minor mountain range in western Germany. There, he had nurtured a small marijuana plantation.

The contemporary legends linked to these woods, which provided inspiration for numerous beloved fairy tales by the German Brothers Grimm, exert a powerful hold on the collective imagination.

During this summer, reports emerged of a lion prowling the woodlands outside Berlin. This stirred substantial attention for several days, until the creature was unveiled to be a wild boar.

Authorities in the affluent suburb of Kleinmachnow instructed residents to remain indoors after asserting that they possessed video evidence showcasing the hindquarters of a lioness.

Following futile searches by helicopters and drones, local authorities were compelled to acknowledge that this was a case of mistaken identity.