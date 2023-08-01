Myanmmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned by Military Junta: Report

Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under detention since, she was ousted in a 2021 military coup has been granted clemency in a junta amnesty that encompasses over 7,000 prisoners as part of the observance of Buddhist Lent, as reported by state media on Tuesday.

“Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts,” the broadcast said.

Although Aung San Suu Kyi has been granted amnesty in five cases, she remains entangled in 14 other legal matters. According to sources from AFP, despite the clemency, Suu Kyi will not be released from her house arrest.

“She couldn’t be freed completely although some sentences against her were pardoned. She still has to face 14 cases. Only five cases out of 19 were pardoned.”