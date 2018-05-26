You are here:
Myanmar's finance minister resigns - president

World Reuters May 26, 2018 00:08:09 IST

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar's Finance Minister Kyaw Win has resigned, President Win Myint said on Friday, without giving a reason.

Kyaw Win was "allowed to resign," the president said in a short statement posted on the presidency's official Facebook page late on Friday.

This week the English-language news magazine Frontier cited the head of Myanmar's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as saying that the body was in the final stage of an investigation into corruption allegations against Kyaw Win.

There had been no previous official comment on the matter. Reuters was not able to reach Kyaw Win for comment. Myanmar government spokesman and ACC did not respond to requests for comment late on Friday.

(Reporting By Sam Aung Moon and Yimou Lee; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Updated Date: May 26, 2018 00:08 AM

