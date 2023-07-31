Myanmar Junta extends emergency for another 6 months, delays election

The state of emergency in Myanmar has been extended by another six months until 31 January, dealing a blow to expectations of a general election taking place this year.

According to Major General Zaw Min Tun, the spokesman for the junta, the National Defence and Security Council gave approval for the emergency extension.

Initially, Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing had promised that an election would occur in August as part of the regime’s commitment to relinquish control after the 2021 coup, which ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

This extension of the state of emergency comes amid ongoing conflict across the nation, while the economy grapples with inflation and a shortage of dollars.

Recent reports suggest that the junta is planning to move Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence to a house arrest.

