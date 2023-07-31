World

Myanmar Junta extends emergency for another 6 months, delays election

This extension of the state of emergency comes amid ongoing conflict across the nation, while the economy grapples with inflation and a shortage of dollars

FP Staff Last Updated:July 31, 2023 18:00:26 IST
Myanmar Junta extends emergency for another 6 months, delays election

File photo of Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Reuters

The state of emergency in Myanmar has been extended by another six months until 31 January, dealing a blow to expectations of a general election taking place this year.

According to Major General Zaw Min Tun, the spokesman for the junta, the National Defence and Security Council gave approval for the emergency extension.

Initially, Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing had promised that an election would occur in August as part of the regime’s commitment to relinquish control after the 2021 coup, which ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Related Articles

718

718 Myanmar nationals 'illegally' enter Manipur in 2 days, govt asks Assam Rifles to push them back

718

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to VIP compound, says party official

This extension of the state of emergency comes amid ongoing conflict across the nation, while the economy grapples with inflation and a shortage of dollars.

Recent reports suggest that the junta is planning to move Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence to a house arrest.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 31, 2023 18:00:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Why refugee influx from Myanmar is a growing concern in Manipur, Mizoram
Explainers

Why refugee influx from Myanmar is a growing concern in Manipur, Mizoram

Migrants from Myanmar who illegally entered Manipur and Mizoram are once again in the spotlight. While CM Biren Singh wants to repatriate 718 Myanmar nationals who recently came to the violence-hit state, Zoramthanga has again sought financial aid from the Centre to shelter all the refugees

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to VIP compound, says party official
World

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to VIP compound, says party official

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to a high-level venue compound on Monday night," an official from the National League for Democracy said Friday

718 Myanmar nationals 'illegally' enter Manipur in 2 days, govt asks Assam Rifles to push them back
India

718 Myanmar nationals 'illegally' enter Manipur in 2 days, govt asks Assam Rifles to push them back

The Manipur government has sought for a detailed report from the border guarding force on how the ‘refugees’ were permitted to ‘enter illegally’ in the state