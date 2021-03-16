World

Myanmar coup: At least 138 pro-democracy protesters killed since 1 Feb, says UN

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this included 38 people killed on Sunday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city

The Associated Press March 16, 2021 08:38:25 IST
Police stand in formation blocking a main road in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar security forces cracked down on anti-coup protesters in the country's second-largest city Mandalay on Friday, injuring at least three people, two of whom were shot in the chest by rubber bullets and another who suffered a wound on his leg. (AP Photo)

United Nations: The United Nations said Monday at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the 1 February military coup.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this included 38 people killed Sunday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, and 18 people killed on Saturday. The total includes women and children, according to the figures from the UN human rights office.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns this ongoing violence against peaceful protesters and the continuing violation of the fundamental human rights of the people of Myanmar," Dujarric said.

The UN chief again calls on the international community, including regional countries, "to come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations," the spokesman said.

UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener issued a statement earlier condemning the bloodshed "as the military defies international calls, including from the Security Council, for restraint, dialogue and full respect for human rights and fundamental freedom," Dujarric said.

Updated Date: March 16, 2021 08:38:25 IST

