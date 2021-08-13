Fear of lockdown, further postponement of plans or even their cancellation, and sickness has remerged since the Delta, a more virulent variant of COVID-19, was detected

COVID-19 has changed the world forever. Countless plans have been altered and lives changed. The Delta variant of the deadly virus has further alarmed people, making them worry about future lockdowns and infections. So as the Delta variant continues to spread across the globe, social media users have found a new source of solace — posting memes.

Thousands of users have taken to sharing memes on the theme of “my plans vs Delta variant,” to explain how their plans were derailed by the new variant. Celebrities, too, joined in the trend. The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil posted a meme on the topic, sharing pictures from her show:

Actor Kerry Washington also shared a variation of the meme, posting about her character in Little Fires Everywhere.

The trend has also caught on at home. One of the memes, which were shared, was based on the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. The first half of the meme shows the couple, while the second half shows the villain, played by Arjun Rampal.

Memes were also posted referring to The Game of Thrones, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Schitt’s Creek, and Kal Ho Na Ho.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has stated that the new variant is more contagious and likely to be of more risk to certain groups, including children. In the US, the Delta variant has led to COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation is at a six-month high. The rate of hospitalisation has risen by 40 percent.