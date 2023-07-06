Noted Saudi scholar and secretary general of influential Muslim World League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa will arrive in New Delhi on 10 July.

As part of his visit, he will call on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Smriti Irani, said sources.

He may also call on President Droupadi Murmu, they added.

Sources said during his stay in Delhi, he is likely to pay tributes at National Police Memorial and will also pay a visit to Jama Masjid for Friday prayers.

He is scheduled to visit Agra too, added sources.

According to Times of India report, the noted Saudi scholar al-Issa and NSA Doval will attend a peace meet on 11 July at India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) in New Delhi.

Organised by IICC and head of think tank Khusro Foundation (Sirajuddin Qureishi heads both), the meet is aimed at promoting peace and harmony and highlighting the commitment of both India and Saudi Arabia to oppose extremist forces, said the report.

“Dr Al-Issa is a renowned scholar, a former minister of justice and a leading voice of tolerance who reaches out to people irrespective of their religious and cultural affiliations. In the past, he has spoken at the United Nations, and champions the cause of peace and tolerance,” the ToI report quoted Khusro Foundation’s convenor Hafeezur Rahman as saying.

Rahman added, “Dovalji too will share his thoughts at the meeting which Dr Al-Issa will address.”

He said many leading ulema, peace activists and mediapersons have also been invited to the meet, according to the report.

