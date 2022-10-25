Muslim man rapes woman cop in Italy, arrested

Rome: A Muslim man from Bangladesh was arrested in Italy’s Naples on charges of attempting to murder a policewoman after raping her.

The accused, who has been identified as Rubel Matbar, hails from Kalkini upazila of Bangladesh’s Madaripur, The Daily Star reported.

After losing his validity, Rubel Matbar was trying to stay in Italy as an irregular worker. The matter has been confirmed by the Bangladesh Embassy.

“We first came to know the matter from Fiorella Breglia, honourary consul general of Bangladesh in Naples,” Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Shameem Ahsan told The Daily Star.

“We are waiting for a detailed report regarding the incident,” Shameem Ahsan said and added that they will go for necessary action if it deems appropriate.

Who is Rubel Matbar?

Matbar came to Italy through Libya four to five years ago and later got legal documents from Italy. However, police seized his legal documents for various immoral activities that made him an irregular immigrant, according to the expatriate community.

The accused was earlier involved in several misdeeds, including riots, during his stay in the Italian city of Calabria. Later on, he moved to Napoli after police seized his papers.

Rubel Matbar rapes policewoman

Matbar first hit the victim with a stone in the head and then forcibly raped her near the parking lot inside the Pisacane gate of Napoli port. The incident took place on 20 October.

According to police, Rubel has been arrested for sexual violence and attempted murder. He has confessed to the crime.

As per the investigation, the policewoman was on her way to the port, where she had parked the car in the reserved area, after completing the night shift duty at the police station.

Rubel started following her and later suddenly attacked and raped her.

(With inputs from agencies)

