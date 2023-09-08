Musk shut down Starlink to stop Ukraine's missile attack on Russia for THIS reason

Ukraine is strongly accusing Elon Musk of being responsible for the death of children amid ongoing war with Russia.

This allegation comes after Musk admitted to taking action to keep his Starlink satellite system offline, with the aim of preventing a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian fleet located in Crimea.

In the early stages of the conflict, Musk had initially offered the use of Starlink equipment to support Ukraine’s war efforts.

As per details revealed in a recently published biography of the billionaire founder of SpaceX, Ukrainian drones carrying explosives were on their way to target the Russian fleet in a Crimean port.

However, they lost their connection and ended up harmlessly onshore. The biography asserts that Elon Musk made the decision to deactivate Starlink out of concern that Russia might respond to an attack on Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, with a nuclear strike.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals to keep the satellite network operational, Musk believed that Russia might react in a manner similar to a “mini-Pearl Harbor” after discussions with high-ranking Russian officials.

Musk has responded to these allegations on X, the social media platform he owns, which was formerly known as Twitter.

He confirmed that he took action to prevent a “major act of war and escalation of conflict.” Musk stated, “The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything.”

He, however, acknowledged that he had declined Ukrainian requests to activate Starlink, saying, “There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol, the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. The clear intention was to incapacitate a significant portion of the Russian fleet while at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would have been directly implicated in a major act of war and an escalation of conflict.”

Musk’s admission has caused outrage in Ukraine.

A senior government adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, criticized Musk’s actions, referring to them as a “mixture of ignorance and arrogance.”

Podolyak stated on X, formerly known as twitter, “Sometimes, a mistake can have grave consequences. By preventing Ukrainian drones from disrupting part of the Russian military fleet using #Starlink interference, @elonmusk allowed this fleet to launch Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities. As a result, innocent civilians and children are losing their lives. This is the price we pay for a combination of ignorance and arrogance.”

Podolyak also raised questions about why some people are so determined to defend those involved in war crimes and their intentions to cause harm.

In the recently released biography titled “Elon Musk” by author Walter Isaacson, Musk himself commented, “Starlink was never intended for use in wars. Its purpose was to enable people to enjoy entertainment, education, and peaceful activities like streaming Netflix and online schooling, not for conducting drone strikes.”