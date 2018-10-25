Multiple victims after shooting at Kentucky supermarket - local media

(Reuters) - Multiple victims have been reported after a shooting at a Kroger Co supermarket near Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) at the grocery store in Jeffersontown, about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville, according to CBS affiliate WLKY-TV. The number of victims and their conditions were not immediately known.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Peter Cooney)

